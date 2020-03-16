Gabrielle Union shares sweetest baby Kaavia James photo and video – Info Up News

Gabrielle Union seems to also be home with her family these days. She shared a new photo and clip with her and little Dwayne Wade baby Kaavia James, and fans can’t get enough of the delightful cake.

Check out the posts Gabrielle shared on her favorite social media account, Instagram:

Here is the clip posted by Gabrielle:

Someone said, “I look for your videos every day to brighten my day,” and another follower posted this: “She bowed as if to ask one of you, ‘What did she say ?! … Oh, I think so. “

One commenter wrote: ‘Gabby, she’s not that! She doesn’t play games! Just to be honest with us … she was born in D! I have been a fan of yours since day one! “

Here’s the photo Gabriela shared: “Just sitting here thinking about some dubious decisions I made in the mid-1990s,” the photo captioned.

One commenter said: “This kid will only help me overcome this lonely isolation.”

Another follower posted this: ‘Her whole face and behavior is my state of mind hahaha … ❤️❤️ Same sister … same hahaha, quote “, and another fan said,” Look at that belly of beautiful. She’s thinking “why do you eat all those cookies and still want more, quotes ??”

Gabrielle and Dwayne were in the spotlight not too long ago when they arrived at the mime of Truth along with their daughter, Zaya. This was Zaya’s first appearance on the red carpet, and the family spoke a few words about living your truth.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle have been very supportive of Zaya, but they also got a lot of shade for that reason.

But Gabrielle and Dwayne don’t care about haters and the only thing that interests them is the happiness and health of their children these days. People send their best wishes to the family.

