Gadkari says the Ls 1 Rs rental fund is paying the expected fees for MSME,

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 24, 2020, 5:52 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that the government would set up a Las 1 Rs rental fund to repay debt payments to MSMEs owed by state-owned companies as well as large industries. He said he had drawn up a plan to set up the fund and that the proposal could be submitted to the cabinet for approval once the Treasury Department has made progress.

“We have decided to set up an Rs 1 rental fund. We will insure the fund by paying government insurance premiums. “MSMEs that are stuck with PSUs, central and state governments and big industries.”

The MSME Minister of Roads and Highways said the fund would help some small, medium and medium-sized businesses (MSME). He said the fund would be a mobile fund that would help increase liquidity in the market.

In an interview with Assocham representatives via video conference, the minister called on the Chamber of Industry to discover a joint technical investment through capital investment between Indian industry and major global companies.

Gadkari also suggested that the industry body collect investment data on companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries in China and invite them to start a business in India. He said he was ready to monitor the situation in order to expedite all necessary permits.

In addition, Gadkari said he would raise the issue of accelerating GST repayment and income tax repayment with Finance Minister Niromla Citraman to facilitate the issue of MSME liquidity.

“I also advise the Secretary of the Treasury that since computer systems are intended for GST refunds and income tax refunds, why can’t we speed up the system and process the refund within eight days?” Let’s do it. “

