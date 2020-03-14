Gaetz Slams Dems to Use Coronavirus Threat to “Realign, Reorient and Massively Extend Targets”

On Friday, Deputy Matt Gaetz (R-FL) praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to rescue the nation from coronavirus threats, both health and economic. However, he also criticized his fellow Democrats in Congress for using coronavirus to achieve other political goals.

Gaetz told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that Democrats used coronaviruses to disrupt and expand rights in America.

“(Unfortunately), Democrats continue to play politics with legislation that can facilitate the government’s most effective response,” he said. “It’s simple enough. Republicans test themselves. We’re buying medical infrastructure. But Republicans don’t think we, in response to the coronavirus, would need to massively realign, reorient, and expand all of our rights programs in the United States. “

“For example, we should not definitely change the SNAP program in response to the coronavirus, and I think that if the American people saw the way these Democrats tried to take advantage of any possible advantage against the president, they would be repulsed by these tactics, and they would support our Commander-in-Chief as he works to mobilize our government at all levels, “added Gaetz.

Gaetz pleaded with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to remove so-called “poison pills” over coronavirus-related legislation.

“Let us free ourselves from partisan politics, get rid of the poison pills and work together on behalf of the American people,” he said. “I don’t think it’s too much to ask. Please, President Pelosi, make the poison pills from the coronavirus law so we can work together.”

