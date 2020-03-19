Gal Gadot headed a stellar cover of “Imagine” by John Lennon

Star of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot headed star edition of “Imagine” by John Len when coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

In the video, posted to Instagram, Godot began singing seminal track Len before like Wil ferrule, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman to lighten the mood.

Star of DC Comics explained that was isolated for six days, and that the global spread of the disease left her feeling “philosophical.”

She sang joining the track in 1971, before a lot of star individuals turn came to sing the songs of the Lennon.

Just as Ferrel, Dornan and Portman, other stars – Zoe Kravitz, Chris ODovd, Sia, Pedro Pascal, Eddie Benjamin, Leslie ADEM Jr., Lynda Carter, Ashley Bensan, Norah Jones, Jimmy Fallon, Kara Devingen, Kai gerberas Labrynt, Annie’s mother and Maya Rudolph.

Gadot said that the video was inspired by the viral video of Italy – which remains closed to the public – in which a man plays in his pipe, while his neighbors were singing with the safety of their homes.

She made headlines in the video: “We are at this time, we will go through it together.

“Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All the love to you, to me and dear friends.”

This occurs when the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered the closure of all theaters, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters.

Top US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, also called on his supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves against the background of the global karanavirusa flash.