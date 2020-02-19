[gallery:-red-sox-picture-day]

One teen killed, another arrested in Dorchester: police
February 19, 2020 at 2: 47 pm
Spring Training at JetBlue Park
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Alex Verdugo takes a selfie with a picture of David Ortiz during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: C.J. Chatham poses for a picture during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Michael Chavis poses for a picture with a giant photo of his head during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Alex Verdugo waits for his turn to be photographed at Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: J.D. Martinez poses for a photo with his bobble head during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Eduardo Rodriguez tries to make Xander Bogaerts laugh during his photo shoot with Red Sox photographer Billie Weiss during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Xander Bogaerts poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Rodriguez pose for a photo with their giant heads including a missing Rafael Devers during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Chris Sale poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Nathan Eovaldi poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Two giant heads of Andrew Benintendi are held up as he has his picture taken during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Andrew Benintendi poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Heath Hembree poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Matt Barnes poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Alex Verdugo poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Alex Verdugo poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Alex Verdugo poses for a photo during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 19: Michael Chavis poses for a picture during Red Sox Picture Day during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 19, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)