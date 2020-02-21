[gallery:-red-sox-play-northeastern-at-fenway-south]

-
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox releases the ball as his necklace goes flying during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Chris Sale #41 makes a face standing with Ryan Brasier #70 and Matt Barnes #32 of the Boston Red Sox and during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox plays third during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Injured Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox plays catch during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox gets ready to throw during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox gets a hug from Michael Chavis #23 during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: The Boston Red Sox bow their heads during a moment of silence for Boston Globe sports writer Nick Cafardo before a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Daniel McGrath #85 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Jeter Downs #20 of the Boston Red Sox prays before a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Northeastern University get together in center field before a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Rusney Castillo #38 of the Boston Red Sox sports a new haircut during a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Chad De La Guerra #71 of the Boston Red Sox bobbles the ball during a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Jeter Downs #20 of the Boston Red Sox falls just before missing a bad hop hit during a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Ramon Vazquez #84 of the Boston Red Sox and Roldani Baldwin #91 hug before a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Scott Holzwasser #28 of Northeastern University catches Kyle Hart #81 of the Boston Red Sox fly out during a spring training game at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Leyer Robinson #77 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the third inning of a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Daniel McGrath #85 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a spring training game against Northeastern University at JetBlue Park on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
FORT MYERS, FL. – FEBRUARY 21: Heath Hembree #37 of the Boston Red Sox struggles as he pulls weight during spring training at JetBlue Park Complex on February 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)