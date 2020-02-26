gallery:-red-sox-vs-pirates

State health official: Hundreds under coronavirus quarantine in Massachusetts
February 26, 2020 at 4: 29 pm
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Josh Osich #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Prates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: JT Riddle #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates tags out Jarren Duran #92 of the Boston Red Sox during a spring training game at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Guillermo Heredia #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates catches Rusney Castillo #38 of the Boston Red Sox fly out colliding with JT Riddle #15 as Gregory Polanco #25 runs by during a spring training game at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Guillermo Heredia #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates catches Rusney Castillo #38 of the Boston Red Sox fly out colliding with JT Riddle #15 during a spring training game at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Cole Tucker #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hair goes flying sliding into second base during a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox bobbles the ball but still makes the throw to first getting out Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during a spring training game at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Gregory Polanco #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides safely into Michael Chavis #23 of the Boston Red Sox during a spring training game at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Martin Perez #54 of the Boston Red Sox warms up in the outfield before a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Jarren Duran #92 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his home run during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Jarren Duran #92 of the Boston Red Sox smiles at Nick Longhi #83 after his home run during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Nick Longhi #83 Boston Red Sox readies his bat during batting practice before a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Tom Goodwin #82 of the Boston Red Sox fools around during batting practice before a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
BRADENTON, FL. – FEBRUARY 26: Jarren Duran #92 of the Boston Red Sox watches his home run during a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Lecom Park on February 26, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)