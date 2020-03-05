gallery:-rindge-and-latin-edges-out-woburn-ladies-basketball

-
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn’ Ashlyn Pacheco falls into Cambridge Rindge and Latin Kizziah Ruff through the 1st 50 percent at Woburn Higher University on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Personnel Image By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Ella Simonsen fouls Woburn’s Meghan Qualey as Gianni Daniels defends all through the very first fifty percent at Woburn Substantial College on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Employees Image By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Selah Harris and Woburn’s Cyndea Libissiere struggle for the ball in the course of the first 50 % at Woburn High College on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff members Photograph By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Sophia Essential steals the ball from Woburn’s Carley Dangora as Kizziah Ruff appears to be on through the initially fifty percent at Woburn Significant University on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff members Photograph By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Sophia Vital goes down in front of Woburn’s Cyndea Libissiere #33, Jenna Taylor #25 and Ashley Pacheco search on in the course of the initial fifty percent at Woburn Significant School on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Personnel Picture By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn #25 Jenna Taylor knocks the ball out of vs Cambridge Rindge and Latin #32 Gianni Daniels as Ashlyn Pacheco seems on through the initially half at Woburn Substantial College on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff Picture By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn’s Ashlyn Pacheco embraces her team right after getting rid of 54-53 to Cambridge Rindge and Latin at Woburn Superior School on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn supporters celebrate all through a women basketball activity in opposition to Cambridge Rindge and Latin through the 1st fifty percent at Woburn High School on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff members Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s #32 Gianni Daniels celebrates their 54-53 win with Ciani Taylor – McDonald towards Woburn at Woburn Higher School on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Employees Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn’s #25 Jenna Taylor falls in front of Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Gianna Daniels through the next half at Woburn Significant College on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff members Photograph By Matt Stone/MediaNews Team/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Woburn’s #25 Jenna Taylor pushes past Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Gianna Daniels all through the 2nd 50 % at Woburn Higher Faculty on March four, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Personnel Picture By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH four: Woburn’ Ashlyn Pacheco falls in-between Cambridge Rindge and Latin’s Kizziah Ruff and Sophia Important in the course of the 1st fifty percent at Woburn Large College on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Staff members Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
WOBURN, MA. – MARCH 4: Woburn’s bench celebrates in the course of a activity from Cambridge Rindge and Latin through the second fifty percent at Woburn Large University on March 4, 2020 in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Team Picture By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
Home Entertainment Gallery: Rindge and Latin edges out Woburn ladies basketball