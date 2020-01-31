Gallup: Credit unions feel love

divide

The notion that credit unions play their more secular bank cousins ​​the country mouse is undeniable, as a recent survey by the Gallup organization has shown. When examining customer sentiments across various measures – including “Helping me achieve my financial goals” and “Assuming my financial wellbeing to be in the interests of the bank” – Gallup found that the credit unions are doing nothing. Banks, nowhere near as much.

The banks never exceeded the credit unions in any of the criteria used by Gallup. In fact, it wasn’t even close. Although respondents generally had positive feelings about banks – for example, financial institutions (FIs), which are helpful in difficult life events – the focus on building relationships and more personalized forms of financing have given credit unions the advantage. For those who benefit, the benefit will be beneficial as FIs find their way towards greater customer focus.

How CUs maintain their unique brand of customer loyalty is one of the key findings of the latest PYMNTS Credit Union Tracker, which was created in collaboration with PSCU. Because while they get more love than banks, the CUs fear a rejection if they do not meet the expectations of customers in the field of digital banking.

“Co-opetition” in the CU room

Gallup’s results are not new to CUs or their loyal members. After at least one recent survey,

CU approval rates for small loans were well ahead of banks in 2019 and were even high compared to CU standards. Do credit unions simply take risks that larger lenders don’t take? Nope. The decade that just ended was marked by well-managed growth and change among CUs, which have declined in number but have started to grow assets by 7.4 percent year on year and healthy membership growth by 2020.

The St. Credit, Missouri-based Together Credit Union, featured in the latest Credit Union Tracker, is a good example of the quiet trust that underpins the CU space. Together Credit Union, which consists of the consolidation of three business units founded by well-known brands (American Eagle, Anheuser Busch and Purina), is, as the name suggests, “together” with other business units in a cooperative network that is one for big banking Represents disaster.

“(We) share ideas from other credit unions and employees who work regularly in this area,” said Tom Kraus, COO of Together. “What makes the credit union industry really strong is that we share many good practices with each other. We can learn from our partners in this area and not only exchange information together, but also share (the) development of new products.”

The introduction of new products is not what CUs are historically known for, especially not in the technical field. For this reason, advanced digital initiatives in the industry are critical. For example, when CUs tinker with advanced mobile functions and FinTech offerings, they don’t stand still. Together Credit Union has a full suite of online banking products and has tested interactive ATMs (ITMs) that promise to improve the ATM experience with user and AI interfaces.

On course

A look at their balance sheets and customer insights should convince everyone that the credit unions not only remain relevant to the business, but also outperform the major banking brands with their reassuring customer service, which is increasingly being offered as part of customers’ demand for digital convenience.

Fraud, digital transformation, fintech competition – CUs face all of these challenges, as do their competitors in the banking sector. We see how CUs play out their central strength (customer loyalty), exchange best practices and use technologies in such a way that they appeal to the members.

