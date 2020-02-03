Gallup: Republicans more satisfied than Democrats with life in the United States

February 3 (UPI) – Republicans are far more satisfied with current aspects of American life than Democrats in a speech on the state of the Union, the day before President Donald Trump’s annual assessment, according to a new poll.

Gallup said his research has shown that most in the United States are largely satisfied with the domestic economy and national security, but are dissatisfied with issues such as public education and health care.

Gallup interviewed adults in the United States about their satisfaction with 30 different aspects and specific questions about the current state of the nation.

The Republicans said they were satisfied with 19 of the 30, while the Democrats were satisfied with only four.

Gallup asked about many issues – including general quality of life, religious influence, gay rights, racial relations, national security against terrorism, environmental quality, military strength and preparedness, social security and medical care, abortion and of taxes.

Of all 30 aspects and issues, a majority of both Republicans and Democrats indicated that they were satisfied with four aspects: overall quality of life, opportunities through hard work, military strength, and readiness and security against terrorism.

The main differences between the parties concern the economic situation, the position of women, the position of African Americans and other ethnic minorities, and the distribution of income and wealth. For example, 65 percent of Republicans said they were content with wealth and income distribution, compared to only 23 percent of Democrats.

Gun laws are another shared issue – 68 percent of Republicans are satisfied compared to only 17 percent of Democrats – as is the position of African Americans and other minorities in the United States.

Perhaps the biggest difference in one policy area is the role of the United States in world politics. 64 percent of the Republicans said they were satisfied compared to 22 percent of the Democrats.

Gallup surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a 4-point error rate.