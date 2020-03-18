Galway and New York clash 1st big casualty of pandemic

GAA bosses foresee a “re-drawing of the nationwide fixtures calendar for 2020” as the Galway-New York Connacht SFC recreation became the initial senior inter-county championship fixture to be postponed for the reason that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Galway and New York had been owing to meet in Gaelic Park on Sunday, May possibly 3, but it was introduced yesterday that the Connacht quarter-closing would not go ahead as scheduled.

“The upcoming for this fixture will be considered at a later day and in the context of the predicted general re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme,” study a GAA assertion.

No choice has been taken on the other Connacht SFC video game – Roscommon v London, in Ruislip – mounted for that opening weekend of May perhaps.

In a different dispatch to GAA units yesterday, Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan confirmed that the 2020 Féile competitions, the Celtic Challenge, and activity involving academy squads “will not proceed in mild of the prevailing circumstances”.

“The Affiliation would like to reassure our members that when games exercise re-commences, we will deliver an ample games program for our gamers at all ages and grades.

“In the meantime, we are functioning on a unified strategy for all of our units on the issue of Online games Growth and Administration personnel, and will be liaising with our Provincial Councils and County Committees in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, previous Galway hurler Iggy Clarke, who is the issue of following Thursday’s Laochra Gael programme on TG4, has recalled his time as a priest and why, after 17 decades donning the white clerical collar, he built the selection to leave the priesthood in the 1990s.

“The missions, and the hell, and the damnation, I was not a wonderful believer in that and it did not sit that comfortably with me.

“I experienced a see and a eyesight of a God that was loving, that was accepting, and that was forgiving,” said Clarke, an All-Ireland winner in 1980.

“Going out to motor incidents and other tragic cases would choose a great deal out of you.

“A amount of folks would have requested me to baptise their youngsters that would have been born out of wedlock.

“They may possibly have been refused by any person else. Here’s a cherished very little present of a kid and who would I be to refuse a baptism.

Iggy Clarke received an All-Eire medal with Galway in 1980

“A selection of ladies would have requested me to do their marriage, in particular if they were being expecting, and may have been refused as effectively. To me, people’s lives were being unique, they have been sacred to them, and I was there to motivate and to enable in a kind of human, caring way.”

Getting taken a year’s sabbatical in the mid-1990s, through which he travelled to The us, Clarke was not prolonged house when he reached his final decision to depart the priesthood.

“My brother, Joe, was a priest and he utilised to live on his possess in various parishes.

“I was declaring to myself, I really do not want to are living this way.

“I do not assume I’ll be comfortable in it. I do not feel I’d arrive at my potential by executing it.

“If I was not acquiring that then everyday living didn’t make any sense.”