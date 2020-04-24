Game Inbox: What is the future of Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 5 – no war can win DICE (photo: EA)

Friday’s inbox wonders why no one cares about the Xbox Series X logo because one of the readers explains how to create your own tarantula island.

Survival on the battlefield

So I can see that DICE is preparing to end support for Battlefield 5, with one last major update. They were very good at keeping it that long, but boy, what a disaster this game was. Admittedly, people who were nervous about the initial trailer with the women were disgusting, but it added the idea that the whole thing was poorly thought out and always one step away from the complaints of fans.

Call Of Duty revolved around him, conducting World War II a year earlier, and Battlefield’s attempts to make the campaign a priority, because Call Of Duty did not have such, was so desperate and a little pathetic. The whole thing just had no reason or motivation, and although I’m still playing it, and when new DLC comes out, I’m worried that it killed the whole series.

What once looked like a takeover of Call of Duty is now at most a second level. The answer must be Bad Company 3 and a return to the present day, but DICE will understand it better, otherwise the series will die in water. DICE themselves are probably in trouble too, because EA is never afraid to simply close the developer, and the days when DICE is a top-level developer are long gone.

Septon

Hardcore credit

I see that rumors of the Silent Hill remake are still escalating, despite Konami’s refusal, and some even suggest that it will be announced before the Sony PlayStation 5 is out. I’m stuck here a bit because as a fan I would like to see how it happens – and the way the creators say it sounds like it will be – but I just don’t understand why Sony does it.

It won’t give them any money. The originals barely made the first round and this time they have to share the money with Konami. Is this prestige? I guess, but although Silent Hill is beloved among horror fans, I don’t know if he’s so famous among other people. It’s also probably too scary for many.

I am reminded of the classic E3, in which Sony announced Shadow Of The Colossus, Shenmue 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This basically sealed Sony’s deal with this gene, but the first two games were basically flaps, and even Final Fantasy 7 doesn’t seem to be doing as well, certainly no more than Final Fantasy 15.

But I think if it wins the gene, it doesn’t matter? Especially if it’s someone else’s game. Maybe Sony is queuing other “impossible” continuations and alterations to try to repeat the trick. Games that are not popular but well known by avid players. These rumors about the remake of the Demon Souls would certainly fit this account, I wonder what the third game would be …

Campbell

Seven years of pruritus

The Xbox Series X logo is leaking and … no one cares? The PlayStation 5 logo was the most popular Instagram post in games, and the Xbox logo appeared without even raising an eyebrow. I think back to the reader function of the second week, about Sony, which beat the next generation, and I think that this is another example of what the reader is talking about. Microsoft says it’s all right, the Xbox Game Pass is great value for money, and yet nobody cares.

I understand what they are doing with Xbox One, writing about the generation and making sure that they hit the ground with the next one, but I think that all this lasts too long. The Wii U was a much larger disaster, but Nintendo coped much better: they made sure that they have a few classic games (makes their owners happy and creates backlog in later versions), then quickly abandoned them and moved to the next console, well … well, everyone we know how Switch did.

By comparison, Microsoft has been active for the past seven years, releasing very few, half of which were quite bad and none of them was a breakthrough hit. Seven years is a long time to contribute virtually nothing to the gaming industry, and their reputation for irrelevance will certainly be hard to touch.

It is not impossible, but in the end I think that they are taking the wrong approach and until Sony breaks down, it will have another generator in its bag.

Ancel

Secondary franchises

Because Nintendo creates some of the best biz games, it’s good to see how well they are doing with Switch, and now Animal Crossing. Having said that, I’m still not interested in Switch.

I am not interested in games for mobile devices, so I will not pay for the function that I will not use. What’s more, most of my favorite Nintendo games / series have not yet seen the light of day on Switch. In addition to the always good ones, as well as in the sublime iterations of Switch, the main games of Zelda and Mario from Switch are publishing games / series in which I’m not interested. These are Mario Kart, Splatoon, Pokémon, Luigi’s Mansion, Super Smash Bros., the emblem of fire and crossing animals.

Metroid Prime 4 could see that I’m getting a Switch because it’s one of my favorite Nintendo game series. Favorite favorites are F-Zero, Super Tennis, Wave Race, Star Fox, Advance Wars and Pilotwings. Several new versions of these games, along with Metroid Prime 4, Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2, Metorid Prime Trilogy and the 3D Mario collection, and I think I would be in it. Oh, and a home console version would be great.

Simundo

GC: You are not interested in portable games, but you are a fan of Advance Wars? It does not count. In addition, Super Tennis is not a Nintendo game, they only published it in the West. Although the Mario Tennis series is not similar.

Distracting tactics

I’m glad that XCOM: Chimera Squad is decent, but the whole concept worries me. It’s a bit strange that some marketer tells Firaxis that games are too long and complicated and that he has to come up with something that is not. It looks like they did the best job they could do with it, but none of the new features are anything I would like to see in XCOM 3 and I hope it will get the poison out.

XCOM is, as GC said, essentially the perfect game. It’s not his fault that he doesn’t sell anymore, it’s the people’s fault that they haven’t tried. Thoroughly. I know it doesn’t pay the bills, but I don’t want the show to be stupid and turn into something that isn’t chased by cash, which apparently won’t work.

I hope it sells and they release the next generation XCOM 3, it’s the most complex, customizable strategy game I’ve ever seen. So stop if it still doesn’t sell. I don’t want to see Super XCOM cards or other nonsense that’s still not selling.

Bun

Rockstar friends

I am just reading the news that Red Dead Redemption 2 will appear on the Xbox Game Pass in a few weeks, and all I can imagine is a wise move of both Microsoft and Rockstar.

Everyone was shocked when the same thing happened with GTA 5, but let’s be honest it was a move suitable for both sides. This meant that Microsoft was able to acquire major gaming brands, which made the subscription even more attractive, and Rockstar won thanks to the increased revenue from online elements by those who had not previously tried the game.

Damn it, although the game is still in the top ten sales list, it can even give it an additional increase in sales, because while Microsoft gives it a good chance of appearing Red Dead Redemption 2, what you learn while reading a bit more is that GTA 5 leaves the service the same day … so now, if you want to continue your online adventure, you must buy the game on your own.

Now the circle will start with Red Dead Redemption 2. A great selling point for Microsoft, increased online revenue for Rockstar and, at some point, the user needs to buy the game.

Don’t get me wrong, the fact that such titles go to Game Pass is great for the consumer, but make sure that behind these moves lies very wise thinking.

It can also be very interesting to see something that builds the relationship between Microsoft and Rockstar, and what it can bring in the future … but that’s something for the next discussion!

scott

Easy money

RE Tarantula Island. In the event that some readers are unaware, if you format the Island, each island can be a tarantula island. This means cutting down all trees, breaking all stones, plucking flowers and running onto coastal cockroaches and any tiger beetles to cut them off, and then tarantulas appear. And in about 40 minutes you’ll have an inventory full of 8,000 Nook store bells. If it rains, the flowers can be left standing.

The addition of giant water worms has slowed down the process a bit, but it’s still a way to make many ringtones. If Flick is on your island, then you want to download about 400,000 bells for less than an hour of work.

Wrong edition

High-tech bits

I read with great interest the forecasts of your viewers regarding which consoles will be successful in the coming generation. What really caught my attention are the factors that they predict will play a decisive role in the upcoming battle, be it price, 4K, VR, graphics capabilities, controllers, subscription services, exclusivity, etc.

However, there is one factor that seems to escape everyone’s attention; a concept that, in fact, some of the younger viewers may not even know. It’s “bits”. Bits first appeared in Spectrum and Commodore 64 in the early 1980s, with both having four. These four bits helped both consoles get more power than anything before them. However, as is often the case with technology development, things moved at an alarming rate and, certainly, four bits were not enough for some.

Get on Nintendo and Sega who were smart enough to realize that doubling the number of bits on their new consoles would be twice as good as anything that appeared before them. The public agreed, because NES and Master System proved to be twice as commercial as their primitive predecessors.

You can probably guess what will happen next, but yes, SNES and Mega Drive had 16 bits and yes, they turned out to be twice as popular and great than NES and Master System. And if you know your math, you know it means they were four times more popular and great than Spectrum and Commodore 64.

Do you see the pattern here? If not, let me enlighten you. There is a clear correlation between bits, size and commercial success. PlayStation and Saturn had 32 bits and proved to be twice as good and achieved commercial success than their 16-bit ancestors. Compare Sega Rally with Super Hang-On if you don’t believe me. N64, of course, broke both of them, offering 64-bit versions of Super Mario 64 and Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, which are twice as large (and great) than Tomb Raider and Spyro The Dragon.

The last few generations, for unknown reasons (maybe costly) got stuck on 128-bits, and the developers of the equipment apparently could not insert more bits, at least in a cost-effective way. This is also the reason why we have seen a gradual decrease in the number of console buyers in recent years. Why would you be interested in buying a 128-bit PS4 when the 128-bit Dreamcast is enough?

So, dear readers, lies the answer to the original considerations. Like astrophysicists desperately and fruitlessly trying to combine Einstein’s Theory of Relativity with Quantum Mechanics Theory to create a new, all-encompassing scientific law that explains everything in the universe, regardless of which console manufacturer reveals the secret to using the 256-bit winner in the next generation console. What does GC think about this?

Fiddlesticks

GC: Umm … we’re assuming you’re kidding, but Spectrum and C64 were 8-bit machines and none of your sales comparisons are even a bit correct. Before the PlayStation era, the term “bits” became irrelevant as a measure of power, although it probably happened for the first time in PC Engine, which was technically only 8-bit, but had graphics almost on par with Mega Drive. You can see a similarly reducing use of technical specifications as today’s marketing slogans, with all the talk about teraflops – which, according to some developers, are no longer useful when comparing new generation systems.

Inboxes also received

This is for a guy who asks for a PlayStation 1 game where you play copper, man or woman and explore a mansion with zombies and monsters … were they Nightmare Creatures? I know you don’t play copper in this game, but that’s the best I can think of.

Soon

GC: We think you missed a joke from this letter.

After yesterday’s island of Tarantula, I think I’m on a wave! Ching Ching!

bent boy (Jab from Applegrove)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – money does not grow only on trees (photo: Jab)

A question to the inbox this weekend was suggested by the reader Iceman, who asks which game you played the most this year?

Regardless of when it was first released, in which game do you have the most hours and why? Does this have anything to do with blocking the coronavirus, would you still play it?

Is it just because it is a long game, or maybe because it is an online title encouraging you to play regularly? Or maybe you just haven’t played so many games this year and it wins by default? How does the game match your usual tastes and has it affected other related games?

