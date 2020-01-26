Game Of Thrones actor defends Ende and explains that he killed Jamie Lannister

Major epic film and TV shows have come to an end in the past year and it is not easy to say goodbye. Star Wars and Marvel’s Avengers have dominated the world of cinema for the past decade and ended with a big bang in 2019!

However, before intergalactic wars and flying men came into play, there was HBO’s fantasy drama Game Of Thrones. Season eight was particularly difficult for fans to accept and the last episode was even a pill that was difficult to swallow. Fortunately, considering actor Pilou Asbaek’s open reaction, the fans weren’t alone in terms of the bizarre ending of the show.

Pilou Asbaek sympathized with longtime fans

Surprisingly, Asbaek understood the immense frustration that fans felt after the last season of Game Of Thrones. The actor, who played the happily triggered pirate Euron Greyjoy, comically compared the “The Bells” episode to a terrible breakup while one person is not yet ready to give up the relationship. In this case, the show broke up with millions of fans worldwide and people weren’t happy.

On the other hand, Asbaek defended the Showrunner D.B. Selection of the storyline from Weiss and David Benioff for the last episode. The actor said: “You cannot please a billion people, it is impossible” and showed that he did not sweat the bad press. Asbaek knows that even a show as good as Game Of Thrones cannot live up to all expectations.

Who really killed whom?

While Asbaek left the show’s controversy behind, he couldn’t stop talking about the deadly battle scene between his character and Jaime Lannister. Instead of just being killed by Cersei’s brother and loved one, the actor asked the showrunners to “make him smile to the sky as if everything was fine and let him bask in the glory of killing the royal killer.”

Euron just wanted to make the honor of killing Jaime Lannister or something like that because his entire fleet had been burned to ashes. He just wanted to leave a legacy and unfortunately didn’t.

