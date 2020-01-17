“Game of Thrones” Prequel “House of the Dragon” will be released in 2022

Did you like the dragons in “Game of Thrones”? Then we have promising news for you.

HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones-Prequel House of the Dragon is expected to be released in 2022, HBO President Casey Bloys said recently.

Bloys emphasized to the publication that it was too early to provide further details, but announced that George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal began writing about the project. The series that Condal will write based on Martin’s Fire & Blood book takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

There is currently no word in the line-up, but Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will act as showrunners and act as executive producers with Martin and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon was one of four Game of Thrones spin-offs in HBO’s works, but the others are currently being stopped, and Bloys said the network’s main focus is on the prequel.

“I think putting the House of the Dragon in the air will be my top priority right now,” he told Deadline. “There are no other flashing green lights or anything like that. Sometime on the street, who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We all focus on the dragon’s house. “

