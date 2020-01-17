Game of Thrones Spinoff, ‘House of the Dragon’, gets a release date of 2022 … Talk of a Long Winter

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, finally received a provisional release date of “sometime in 2022”, according to HBO President Casey Bloys. The series was announced last October of last year.

The production of the 10 episodes, according to Bloy’s statement to Variety Magazine on Wednesday, is “in the story of breaking the room now”. No idea what that means, but your guess is as good as ours.

It’s no secret that House of Dragon will follow George R.R.’s book. Martin released in 2018, “Fire & Blood”, which explores the story of Westeros 300 years before the events of the original show and finally reveals the story around House Targaryen.

HBO is famous for fans who are running away because of “veering” away from Martin’s song Fire and Ice. This was evident based on the look that was the eighth and final season of the main show, as well as the now canceled “Long Night” series that would have starred Naomi Watts.

Bloys, however, gave up hope that the Dragon House would not meet the same fate and adhesive end. As to cancellations, that is.

But do Thrones fans really trust it? Could the House of Dragon really be a valuable spin-off? The rumors are just one of the four spin-offs HBO has in the works. Disclaimer: All are on hold, which may be temporary or permanent. There’s no pressure or nothing, right?

As for the Watts series, it is permanent:

“Pilots – sometimes they come together, sometimes they don’t. And I would say that happened here too. There is nothing I would like to point out and say, ‘that was the problem.’

The series, created by Martin and Jane Goldman, did not have the benefits of a “road map”.

“This (prequel) was 8,000 years before the current show,” Bloys explained, “so it needed a lot more invention. One of the benefits of House of the Dragon is that there was a little more of a road map.” Goldman) had more challenges in founding a world, but I think he handled it beautifully … there wasn’t a brilliant thing. “

But where the hell is Martin?

Another elephant in the room is Martin himself. Surprisingly, the author has not finished Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth book in the series A Song of Ice and Fire.

For the past decade (yes, this book has been written since at least 2010), he writes chapters in the “perspective” or (each chapter represents a character) that advocates are accustomed to.

But unfortunately, the finished product is still in the infant stage. And as busy as he is about to be with House of the Dragon, the boss still claims he’ll definitely have time to finish the book. Thank God.

Martin’s blog post from last October read:

“I expect to get involved to some degree … and, who knows, if things work out, maybe I can even write a few episodes like I did for the first four seasons of Game of Thrones.

.

.

“But … let me make it very clear … I don’t get any letters until I finish and deliver ‘Winds Of Winter.’ ) of the body. “

Truth be told, there is no reason not to believe him. However, fans can’t get over the fact that the production of GOT’s eighth season was over, and D&D managed to give most fans a misleading production, causing many fans to question Martin’s integrity as a writer.

“Fire & Blood” will reign

However, Martin’s inconsistent written habits can also be an issue for the production of House of the Dragon. Indeed, Fire & Blood explores the beginning of the Targaryen dynasty, centered on Aegon the Conqueror, a story that Thrones fans are waiting for.

Decade jump

The book goes back decades, focusing on each successive Targaryen ruler and reigning. However, Martin only released the first of two planned volumes of fire and blood, which cover only half of the Targaryen dynasty. This has proven to be an issue in the past, after Nicolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) explained in interviews that he would take arguments for the lack of logic that revolves around his bow character.

Simply because, after the fourth season of Throne, the authors did not follow any meaningful lines from the books (because there were no books to follow at that time since the Winds delay). This means that something similar can happen unless Martin pulls a miracle and finishes both books before 2022.

We just want the characters to have a logical and simple journey throughout the possible course of the possible series. Here’s hoping.