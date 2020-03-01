[Gamecock Baseball Bounces Back again with 8-5 Earn in excess of Clemson]

COLUMBIA – Redshirt sophomore Thomas Farr allowed just two hits in a 5-inning start off and the College of South Carolina baseball crew belted out 12 hits in an 8-5 acquire around Clemson Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29) at Segra Park, household of the Columbia Fireflies. The collection is now tied at a match apiece heading to Clemson tomorrow.

Clemson plated a operate in the 1st on an RBI groundout by Davis Sharpe. Carolina responded with a pair in the 2nd as Andrew Eyster tripled off the wall in heart, scoring Dallas Beaver . Esyter then came house on Jeff Heinrich’s single to left.

In the fourth, Wes Clarke led off with a towering house operate to remaining, his fifth of the time. Heinrich manufactured it 4-1 with a one to centre, scoring Brady Allen . Clemson additional a run in the fourth, but Carolina set up a two-spot in the seventh with RBI’s from Allen and Heinrich.

Bryant Bowen plated Noah Myers in the eighth with a solitary to left. Clemson shaved two operates off the guide in the eighth on Sharpe’s dwelling operate. Then in the ninth, Clemson loaded the bases with a person out. Soon after a strikeout by Brett Kerry , a stroll brought in a operate to make it eight-five. Kerry obtained Kier Meredith to fly out to finish the activity.

Farr struck out a few and authorized just one attained operate with a wander on two hits. Kerry picked up his first help save of the year.

At the plate, Heinrich was two-for-3 with a few RBI. Bowen, Clarke, Allen and Eyster each experienced two hits apiece.