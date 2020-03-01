[Gamecock Baseball Bounces Back again with 8-5 Earn in excess of Clemson]

COLUMBIA – Redshirt sophomore Thomas Farr allowed just two hits in a 5-inning start off and the College of South Carolina baseball crew belted out 12 hits in an 8-5 acquire around Clemson Saturday afternoon (Feb. 29) at Segra Park, household of the Columbia Fireflies. The collection is now tied at a match apiece heading to Clemson tomorrow.
Clemson plated a operate in the 1st on an RBI groundout by Davis Sharpe. Carolina responded with a pair in the 2nd as Andrew Eyster tripled off the wall in heart, scoring Dallas Beaver. Esyter then came house on Jeff Heinrich’s single to left.
In the fourth, Wes Clarke led off with a towering house operate to remaining, his fifth of the time. Heinrich manufactured it 4-1 with a one to centre, scoring Brady Allen. Clemson additional a run in the fourth, but Carolina set up a two-spot in the seventh with RBI’s from Allen and Heinrich.
Bryant Bowen plated Noah Myers in the eighth with a solitary to left. Clemson shaved two operates off the guide in the eighth on Sharpe’s dwelling operate. Then in the ninth, Clemson loaded the bases with a person out. Soon after a strikeout by Brett Kerry, a stroll brought in a operate to make it eight-five. Kerry obtained Kier Meredith to fly out to finish the activity.
Farr struck out a few and authorized just one attained operate with a wander on two hits. Kerry picked up his first help save of the year.
At the plate, Heinrich was two-for-3 with a few RBI. Bowen, Clarke, Allen and Eyster each experienced two hits apiece.