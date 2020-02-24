[Gamecock Baseball Drops Further-Inning Contest to Northwestern]

COLUMBIA – A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the leading of the 10th gave Northwestern a 4-3, further-inning get around the College of South Carolina baseball group Sunday afternoon (Feb. 23) at Founders Park. Northwestern took the collection winning two out of three games.

Northwestern scored a run in the top rated of the 3rd as Leo Kaplan scored on a wild pitch. The recreation remained that way until the bottom of the fifth. With two out, George Callil was hit by a pitch and Anthony Amicangelo walked. Noah Campbell then brought everybody household with a 3-run blast to the Carolina bullpen, his initially of the period.

The Wildcats answered with solitary operates in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the video game at three. Stephen Hrustich homered to remaining in the sixth, then with one out in the seventh and runners on the corners, Shawn Goosenberg strike a fly ball to appropriate that Andrew Eyster caught at the wall. A nine-6-three putout at first to double off Anthony Calarco was successful, but Maxwell scored before the next out.

Northwestern begun the 10th with a solitary and two walks. Graham Lawson then struck out the following two batters but Maxwell walked to force in the game-successful run. Carolina experienced runners on 1st and next in the ninth but a pop out ended the game.