[Gamecock Baseball falls to Clemson in Sunday matinee]

CLEMSON – Clemson scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on its way to a five-2 earn above the University of South Carolina baseball team Sunday afternoon (March one) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

South Carolina place up a pair of runs in the 2nd inning, the two with two out. Dallas Beaver singled and moved to 3rd on Andrew Eyster’s double to still left. Noah Campbell brought in both runners with a one up the middle.

Clemson scored a run with out the benefit of a strike in the initial. Then in the sixth, the Tigers had the bases loaded with no just one out. Dylan Brewer strike a fly ball to still left that Eyster dove for but could not corral. The runner at 3rd held up and was thrown out at the plate. Then just after a review, Brewer went previous the Adam Hackenberg at initially and he was identified as out. Daniel Lloyd then struck out Sam Corridor to conclude the inning and preserve the video game at 2-1.

The Clemson seventh begun with a strikeout, but a pair of singles led to a pitching adjust as Cam Tringali came in for Lloyd. A sacrifice fly and two-run one from James Parker manufactured it 4-2. Hackenberg then singled to rating the fifth operate of the game.

Brannon Jordan went the to start with five innings, permitting just 1 hit and a operate with four strikeouts and five walks. The decline went to Lloyd, who permitted 3 hits with two operates in 1.1 innings.

At the plate, Campbell drove in the two runs for the Gamecocks.