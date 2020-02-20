[Gamecock baseball wins fourth straight in a fourteen-three earn in excess of Presbyterian]

COLUMBIA – The Gamecocks plated operates in 5 of its 8 innings and Thomas Farr struck out five in 4.2 innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated Presbyterian, 14-three, Wednesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Six Gamecocks experienced mulit-hit game titles, led by George Callil’s 3-for-4 day. Braylen Wimmer , Noah Campbell , Bryant Bowen , Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers each had a pair of hits in the 15-hit outburst. Campbell drove in four operates while Eyster had a pair of RBI.

Carolina put up a pair in the to start with on an RBI groundout from Wes Clarke and a run-scoring one from Eyster. The Gamecocks manufactured it six- in the 2nd as Wimmer introduced in a operate on a groundout, Callil scored on a wild pitch, Wimmer scored on a throwing mistake through a steal by Campbell and Clarke strike a sacrifice fly to still left that introduced in Campbell.

Campbell drove in a pair in the 3rd on a solitary up the center. Myers also brought in a run on an infield one and the Gamecocks led 9- right after 3.

Presbyterian plated a pair in the fifth, but Carolina arrived suitable back with 4 in the bottom of the body. Campbell tripled to heart to score two whilst Bowen and Eyster had an RBI apiece.

The Gamecocks finished the scoring in the seventh on Brady Allen’s single to middle.

Farr allowed 3 hits and two runs with two walks in his 64-pitch outing, earning the gain on the pitch count. TJ Shook struck out the side in the eighth while Graham Lawson had a pair of punchouts in 1.2 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Gamecocks move to four- on the time for the initial time considering that 2016.

Carolina now owns a 48-20 collection benefit on Presbyterian.

Callil tied a career high with a few hits in the earn, while Campbell established a job large with four RBI.

John Gilreath , Shook and Andrew Peters each designed their 1st appearances of the season. Gilreath struck out a batter in a third of an inning though Peters had a strikeout in the ninth.

Eyster, Campbell, Wimmer and Callil every single have experienced hits in the Gamecocks' very first 4 video games.

UP Next

Carolina hosts Northwestern this weekend for a a few-activity collection towards the Big 10 opponent. Sport just one is on Friday, Feb. 21 with a 4 p.m. 1st pitch at Founders Park.