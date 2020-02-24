[Gamecock clinch out-correct SEC normal season title with earn above Kentucky]

LEXINGTON, KY — With Sunday’s 67-58 earn around the Kentucky Wildcats, No. one South Carolina clinched at the very least a share of the SEC regular year championship.

That share of the title became an outright share a few moments before the buzzer, as Alabama shocked No. 9 Mississippi State with a buzzer-beating acquire.

Carolina improves to 27-one (14- in SEC) with today’s acquire, and extends the nation’s longest successful streak this time to 21 consecutive online games. This win was also the 300th for head coach Dawn Staley in her time primary the Gamecocks.

As they’ve accomplished all year very long, the freshmen on this team stepped up to guide the Gamecocks to a gain. Zia Cooke set up a team-superior 20 factors, and Aliyah Boston introduced down 11 rebounds for South Carolina. Senior Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan also contributed 10 factors and 8 rebounds.

Subsequent up, the Gamecocks will journey to Gainesville on Thursday to just take on the Florida Gators in the penultimate video game of the standard season.