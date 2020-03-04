[Gamecock softball cancels game from Higher education of Charleston Wednesday]

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- Due to inclement weather conditions around the condition, No. 15 South Carolina softball’s match against College of Charleston on Wednesday night has been canceled. No make-up date has been established.

South Carolina now turns its focus to SEC enjoy as its established to open meeting motion at No. 13 Ga this weekend with a a few-recreation series beginning Friday. Very first pitch on Friday in Athens, Ga., is scheduled for 6: 00 PM with the trio of online games continuing Saturday at 2: 00 PM. The series concludes Sunday at 2: 00 PM.

All a few game titles will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Kaleb Frady and Karlie Smith on the connect with. Stay stats for the series will be furnished on gamecocksonline.com, as effectively.

Carolina comes into conference participate in with a 14-4 document having won nine of its earlier 10 video games.

UP Future

Fri., Mar. 6 – at No. 13 Ga (6: 00 PM) – SEC Community+

Sat., Mar. seven – at No. 13 Ga (two: 00 PM) – SEC Network+

Sun., Mar. eight – at No. 13 Ga (2: 00 PM) – SEC Network+