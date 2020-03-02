[Gamecock Softball takes two on Sunday]

OLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 16 South Carolina softball closed the Black and Garnet Challenge with a great Sunday highlighted with a 5-2 walk-off victory more than Troy at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Area. After Carolina defeated Charlotte 10-seven in its to start with game of the working day, freshman Hannah Kumiyama stepped to the plate in a two-out, pinch-hit scenario in the base of the seventh and blasted a a few-run dwelling operate to centerfield to safe the earn more than the Trojans.

With the wins, the Gamecocks enhanced to three-one on the weekend and four-1 on the week as they outscored opponents 31-14 around that extend.

The heroic dwelling run for Kumiyama was her 1st profession wander-off strike, the team’s fourth of the year and her to start with job homer.

CAROLINA 5 TROY 2 – RECAP

South Carolina (14-4) found alone in a fight with a person of the tougher non-rated foes in the region in a five-two victory in excess of Troy. Freshman Hannah Kumiyama , in a pinch-hit predicament with two outs and two runners on in the base of the seventh, blasted the 3rd pitch she observed above the wall in centerfield to safe the doubleheader sweep.

It was a battle of pitching early on as the two teams traded scoreless innings by means of a few. The scoring opened in the top rated of the fourth as Troy lifted a two-operate homer to acquire a two- direct heading to the bottom frame. The Carolina deficit was brief lived, although, as Madison Owens launched a two-operate property run of her very own to tie it up at two-2 as a result of four.

From there, scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth set up the eventual Kumiyama house run to mail the Garnet and Black dwelling smiling.

Owens concluded the recreation 3-for-three with two runs and two RBI though Kumiyama had 3 RBI.

Fellow freshman Bailey Betenbaugh (2-) earned the gain in the circle heading all 7 innings with just 4 hits authorized and 4 strikeouts.

CAROLINA 10 CHARLOTTE seven – RECAP

South Carolina opened the working day with a 10-7 acquire above Charlotte to complete the great weekend from the 49ers. Led by former Gamecock standout Ashley Chastain, the 49ers under no circumstances backed down but the Carolina offense proved to be as well a lot as the Gamecocks pushed ahead to victory following a disappointing finish to Saturday.

Carolina opened the contest in design with 5 runs through the initial two innings thanks to Kassidy Krupit , Madison Owens , Jana Johns and Mackenzie Boesel RBI as the Garnet and Black led five- by means of two.

A scoreless 3rd for both of those was adopted with two Charlotte operates in the prime of the fourth prior to Boesel and Hannah Kumiyama RBI in the base body made it seven-two by 4. The 49ers responded again with a 4-operate fifth, and with Katie Prebble’ three-operate homer in the base frame the rating stood at 10-6 as a result of 5 whole.

Charlotte obtained a single operate again in the prime of the seventh but it was not enough as Carolina took the match with a 10-seven earn.

Karly Heath (four-) acquired the earn in the circle, heading 4 innings with seven strikeouts. Karsen Ochs (one) gained her first job save, as well.

At the plate Boesel and Owens completed two-for-three although Prebble experienced a few RBI. Krupit and Boesel had two RBI.