[Gamecocks dominate SEC coaches’ awards]

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and four Gamecocks acquired recognition from the Southeastern Conference coaches as the league declared its annual awards currently. Forward Aliyah Boston collected just about every award for which she was nominated as the coaches acknowledged her as the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and voted her on the All-SEC Initial Group, All-Freshman Staff and All-Defensive Workforce. Seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan grabbed All-SEC honors on the First and 2nd Crew, respectively. Zia Cooke joined Boston on the All-Freshman Staff.

With two of the league’s greatest honors, Boston joined South Carolina’s Alaina Coates (2014) as the only freshmen in league history to earn several personal awards in a year. She is the Gamecocks’ 3rd SEC Defensive Player of the Year (Ieasia Walker, 2013 A’ja Wilson 2016, 2018) and the 3rd to earn SEC Freshman of the Yr honors from the league coaches (Coates, 2014 Wilson 2015). Staley picked up her fourth SEC Mentor of the Yr recognition from her friends, matching Van Chancellor (Ole Pass up, LSU) for next-most all-time. The duo is just midway to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt’s league record of eight alternatives.

“The mild shines brilliant on quite a few of our Gamecocks currently but I’m sure they would every be the 1st to say how significantly their teammates have contributed to these SEC honors,” Staley said. “The sacrifices and hours that these young girls have set in to convey it each night on the court is immeasurable. I have had the pleasure of viewing them develop activity by sport. To be named Mentor of the Yr is an honor you do not generate by oneself. This award is for our coaching staff members and gamers who all have built a must have investments in our team’s accomplishment. And, finally, we all thank our incredible FAMS who have been on this journey with us – your power is felt each night time.”

Boston has been a mainstay on countrywide player of the yr view lists, often as the only freshman in the blend, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and on the Lisa Leslie Award top rated 10. She averages a double-double in SEC enjoy (13.one ppg/10.three rpg) and versus nationally rated opponents (13.8 ppg/10.8 rpg). Her .614 field goal percentage ranks seventh in the country, and her 2.63 blocks for each activity are 17th in the country. Placing with each other one particular of the most amazing freshman seasons in program history, Boston previously retains several freshman documents currently – 79 blocked shots, 12 double-doubles, 7 SEC double-doubles and 109 offensive rebounds – and is amid the best 5 in total rebounds and within just putting distance of the top rated-5 scorers.

Harris has been the driving force behind Gamecock good results throughout her job, including All-SEC First-Crew honors for the initial time right after building the next workforce just about every of the final two seasons. In foremost a youthful crew to a No. 1 position and the second SEC standard-season championship of her profession, Harris is on each countrywide participant of the calendar year view record as properly as the late time lists for the Nancy Lieberman and Dawn Staley Awards. She is 17th in the nation with and SEC-finest 5.six helps for each activity general, a amount that rises to 5.nine for every SEC recreation. Harris also prospects the league with her two.78 help-to-turnover ratio, which ranks eighth in the country. Between her details (12. ppg) and points off her helps (12.6 ppg), she has her fingers on 30.one p.c of the Gamecocks’ whole offense (81.7 ppg). In 12 games towards nationally rated opponents, that variety rises to 34.nine p.c.

Herbert Harrigan is also enjoying her most effective year as a Gamecock, and the league coaches recognized that with her initial career All-SEC range. A force on both of those finishes of the flooring, she is the Gamecocks’ leading scorer at 12.nine points for every match (18th in the SEC), ranks eighth in the convention with a .508 subject purpose percentage and is seventh in the league in blocked pictures (1.seven). Herbert Harrigan has scored in double figures 25 moments as a result of 29 games and has been the team’s top rated scorer 9 situations. Versus ranked opponents, her rebounding has soared, pulling down seven.two rebounds per recreation in these 12 outings.

Cooke arrived in as the No. four recruit in the 2019 class and has been every single little bit as dynamic as advertised. She has led or tied for the crew lead in scoring a crew-finest 11 occasions, and her 5 20-level game titles is also a crew substantial. Her 13.eight points for every SEC activity is the greatest normal on the crew, and her 13.2 factors per game towards ranked opponents is 2nd. Cooke is the team’s most active 3-point shooter and is capturing 36.9 percent from that assortment.

Staley’s recognition from her SEC counterparts arrives soon after a year in which she melded five freshmen ranked as the No. one signing course in the state with six returning letterwinners into the No. 1 team in the state, a position the Gamecocks have held for a longer time than any other workforce this year. Staley has started off three freshmen all time with a timetable that involves an NCAA-most effective 12 games towards nationally rated opponents, and her fifth SEC normal-season championship came with a best 16- file for a 2nd time. This season’s 81.7 points for each recreation is the best scoring average in program history, and its 55.seven opponent scoring common ranks 3rd in software historical past.

The No. 1/one Gamecocks (29-1, 16- SEC) acquired the top seed in this week’s SEC Match in Greenville, S.C. South Carolina will just take on the winner of the game in between No. nine-seed Georgia and eighth-seeded Alabama on Fri., March 6, at noon on SEC Network.

2020 SEC Award (Coaches)

Player of the Yr: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Yr: Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

6th Woman of the Calendar year: Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the 12 months: Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Mentor of the Yr: Dawn Staley , South Carolina



To start with Crew All-SEC

Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

Tyasha Harris , South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M



2nd Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi Condition

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi Point out

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan , South Carolina

SEC All-Freshman Workforce

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi Condition

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Aliyah Boston , South Carolina

Zia Cooke , South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Koi Adore, Vanderbilt