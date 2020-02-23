[Gamecocks fall at household to LSU, 86-80]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Darius Times scored 18 points off a period-higher four 3-tips and LSU finished a two-game dropping streak with an 86-80 victory Saturday evening.

Javonte Sensible also had 18 details for the Tigers (19-8, 10-four Southeastern Convention), which arrived at double-determine league victories for the second straight period.

South Carolina (16-11, eight-6) minimize a 19-point 2nd-50 % guide to 84-80 with 17.nine seconds left, but Clever adopted with two foul shots to near out the earn.

Early on, LSU employed precise shooting and a defensive fierceness to maintain South Carolina on its heels most of the recreation.

The Gamecocks drew inside 39-37 with a minute remaining right before halftime when Days strike his fourth three-pointer, then stole the ball from Wildens Leveque in the open up court for an uncontested layup that despatched LSU into the locker space up 44-37.

Trendon Watford, Aundre Hyatt and Charles Manning Jr. all experienced 3-ideas early in the 2nd 50 % and Times place again Manning’s long pass up to put the Tigers forward 57-46.

Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard had 15 factors every to guide South Carolina. Bryant also experienced 10 boards for his very first profession double-double.

Days still left the video game and went to the locker place with about 13 minutes to go right after acquiring hit near his eye in the course of at the time exchange under South Carolina’s basket. He concluded two factors shy of his vocation greatest, set two times this calendar year.

Days would inevitably return to the bench to cheer on his teammates just before obtaining back into the action with about 3 minutes still left.

He strike six of his eight discipline targets and had nine rebounds.

Watford had 15 details and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this time.

LSU’s quickness and skill saved it in advance early each time South Carolina tightened factors up.

The Tigers experienced a 16-five burst to guide 24-17 with 11: 15 still left in the opening half. When the Gamecocks scored 7 straight to tie it up, LSU answered with seven in a row to pull back in entrance.

Again, South Carolina rallied to cut the guide to 31-29 and LSU broke off an 8- operate the upcoming two minutes for a 10-issue direct.