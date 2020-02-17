[Gamecocks hold on to #one ranking in latest AP poll]

NEW YORK — UConn’s report streak of leading five appearances in The Related Press women’s basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a operate of 253 consecutive months as a person of the initially five groups in the Prime 25. That historic stretch dated again to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut’s operate dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.

The longest current streak is now held by No. one South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks experienced a hand in ending the Huskies’ run by routing UConn final Monday night time. The Huskies’ a few losses this year have appear to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon. South Carolina gained 27 initial-position votes from the nationwide media panel. Baylor acquired two and Oregon one particular.

UConn’s streak could have ongoing had fourth-rated Stanford not experienced a wonder end to beat Colorado on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by three with 12 seconds left when Kiana Williams tied the video game. She then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer.

The Cardinal moved up 4 spots in the poll. Louisville moved into fifth immediately after knocking off then-No. 4 N.C. Point out on Thursday.

Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi Point out and N.C. Condition spherical out the very first 10 teams.

Princeton re-entered the Best 25 this 7 days, coming in 25th. Tennessee fell out of the poll.

Inside THE Numbers

For the duration of UConn’s document run the Huskies were No. 1 in the poll for 151 months, which includes 51 consecutive weeks from 2008-10. A total of 27 other groups experienced been in the leading 5 in the course of that stretch none arrived shut to lasting as extensive as the Huskies.

Shifting ON UP

Maryland jumped three spots to seventh this week. The Terrapins have been playing very perfectly recently, which include a 34-position gain in excess of Iowa past week to take command of the Huge 10. The Terrapins ended up fourth in the preseason poll ahead of slipping to as minimal as 20th on Jan. 13. They’ve been climbing at any time due to the fact.