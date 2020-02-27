[Gamecocks maintain off Ga in time beyond regulation, ninety four-ninety]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senior Maik Kotsar scored 5 details and drew the recreation-clinching cost in time beyond regulation on Wednesday as South Carolina outlasted Ga 94-90.

The Gamecocks’ electricity ahead, the only player remaining from their 2017 Closing 4 crew, is quietly possessing an all-conference time that continued from Georgia with 19 details, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Yet his largest perform was standing his ground as Bulldogs point guard Sahvir Wheeler drove the lane with a lot less than 5 seconds to engage in in overtime and South Carolina (17-11, 9-6 SEC) nursing a two-stage guide.

“I just observed him coming and I realized I experienced to be on enable defense, and I guess I just stood there,” Kotsar reported.

Wheeler plowed into him and Kotsar was rewarded with a whistle. On the inbound, Kotsar threw a baseball pass to Keyshawn Bryant, who was fouled and designed two free throws for the final margin.

“That was a excellent gain,” a relieved South Carolina mentor Frank Martin explained. “That’s why when you go by way of the battles with players, you just can’t be worried to mentor them. (Kotsar) responded and took possession and didn’t run away from it.”

Gamecocks sophomore Alanzo Frink scored a profession-high 22 points as Georgia (14-14, four-11) experienced no reply for South Carolina’s interior. Frink, Jalyn McCreary, Keyshawn Bryant and Kotsar served press South Carolina to 54 points in the paint, much like the 40 they scored in a 75-59 paddling of the Bulldogs in Athens on Feb. 12.

“We don’t have the dimensions, certainly. We did not perform as considerably zone since we weren’t in a position to get back again to it as rapid,” Ga mentor Tom Crean reported. “But they’re just even bigger than us.”

Crean only said, “Judgment call” when questioned about the charge. It was a further stinging reduction in a period comprehensive of them.

The Bulldogs blew next-50 percent leads of 12 (Alabama), 22 (Florida) and 20 (Missouri) right before Wednesday. They led by 3 with 80 seconds to enjoy in regulation Wednesday, and by one with 2: 03 to engage in in overtime.

Georgia received 36 points from freshman star Anthony Edwards but minor assist from his teammates, only Rayshaun Hammonds (13) and Toumani Camara (10) joining him in double figures. It was virtually more than enough, as the Gamecocks forgot to retain targeting their bigs and enable their guards (a combined 6-of-27 from the ground) shoot.

But A.J. Lawson nailed a three-pointer, one particular of just a few for South Carolina, with 66 seconds to go in regulation soon after Georgia experienced taken a 3-issue guide. Jermaine Couisnard missed a recreation-profitable shot at the stop of the period of time but manufactured 5 no cost throws in extra time to continue to keep the Gamecocks afloat.

Big Picture

Ga: The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped and most probable their final remaining hope to get back again on the NCAA tournament bubble. An NIT berth is even now a risk with a potent finish.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks broke a two-game shedding streak and are continue to on the fringe of the NCAA bubble. If they can win two of a few and a different in the SEC event, they’ll be in the conversation on Variety Sunday.

Quick Evaluate

The Gamecocks are 1 of the country’s worst teams at fouling, and at generating free of charge throws. Their video games have almost usually experienced enormous discrepancies involving the free of charge throws they give and the kinds they choose.

Wednesday was an exception. Georgia experienced 30 fouls to South Carolina’s 26, and South Carolina shot a few additional than Georgia’s 34 free throws. But the Gamecocks also skipped 14.

Emphasize REEL

Bryant generally seems to at minimum endeavor to do himself a person much better. Recognized for his statuesque dunks, Bryant had two on Wednesday.

A unpleasant a single-hander was vicious, but his two-handed jam in which he bent his system into a single fifty percent of a parenthesis and rammed it property in excess of Georgia’s Mike Peake will be on the SEC Network loop for a whilst.

UP Up coming

Georgia has a likelihood to get its confidence back again with property online games from Arkansas (Saturday) and Florida (March four).

South Carolina plays at Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have received six of the previous 7 in the series.