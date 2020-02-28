[Gamecocks Notch 22nd Straight Acquire at Florida]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 details, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. one South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 on Thursday night for its 22nd consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks (28-1, 15- Southeastern Meeting) matched the software file for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also received 22 in a row.

This just one was determined by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its initial 26 photographs (69.2%) to open up a double-digit lead and then employed a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the next quarter. The Gamecocks led 53-30 at the break and built it a 30-level blowout early in the 3rd quarter.

Zada Williams led the Gators (15-13, six-9) with 16 details on eight-of-11 shooting. Lavender Briggs additional 15.

Herbert Harrigan did most of her injury in the opening 20 minutes. Harris took above from there, scoring six factors in the third. She additional eight helps.

Aliyah Boston chipped in 11 details and 9 rebounds, finishing 1 board shy of her 12th double-double this time. Zia Cooke also experienced 11 factors, and LeLe Grissett ended up with 10 – giving the Gamecocks 5 players in double figures as they attained the century mark for the very first time considering that late November.

South Carolina shot 59.2% from the floor, outscoring Florida in the paint, in changeover and off the bench.

Florida fell to -10 towards top rated-rated teams in the AP poll. The Gators were being web hosting the No. 1 team for the 1st time since 1998 and hunting to beat a rated team for the third time this month.

Florida upset then-No. 14 Kentucky in early February and then-No. 22 Arkansas past weekend. But the Gators never had a probability Thursday, showing just how much operate 3rd-yr mentor Cam Newbauer has to do to shut the gap on the league’s prime team.