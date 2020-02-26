[Gamecocks rally to defeat UNF, 6-5 Tuesday]

COLUMBIA – Jeff Heinrich’s RBI solitary in the base of the sixth broke a 5-all tie and lifted the College of South Carolina baseball crew to a six-5 acquire Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks began the scoring in the base of the initially as Noah Myers led off with a triple and scored on Heinrich’s RBI groundout. North Florida answered with four runs in the best of the 2nd on two hits, a pair of glitches and 3 walks. The Ospreys sent 9 men to the plate in that inning.

Carolina received two runs back in the bottom of the 2nd on George Callil’s first residence operate of the season. Bryant Bowen then tied the recreation at 4 in the 3rd with a solo house run to the bullpen in left.

North Florida retook the lead in the fifth on a one up the middle from Abraham Sequera. Carolina tied it yet again on Wes Clarke’s single to still left. Heinrich then brought in the winning operate in the sixth.

Redshirt freshman Julian Bosnic earned his initial vocation gain, pitching two.2 innings of scoreless aid. TJ Shook picked up the help you save, putting out five in two innings of relief.

At the plate, Myers, Bowen and Andrew Eyster had two hits apiece, though Heinrich and Callil drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

All nine men in the Carolina lineup had at the very least just one hit on the night.

Carolina has 10 property operates on the season as Bowen turns into the 3rd Gamecock to have a lot more than a person round tripper this year.

TJ Shook now has 10 strikeouts in four innings of aid this calendar year.

UP Subsequent

Carolina hosts Clemson to commence the 3-video game, in-state sequence this Friday night time (Feb. 28) at 7 p.m. in Founders Park.