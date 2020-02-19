[Gamecocks release follow dates, spring activity aspects]

South Carolina Gamecock Soccer has announced its 2020 spring apply agenda. The 15 allotted spring techniques will culminate with the yearly Garnet & Black Spring Sport, set for Saturday, April four. Video game time is set for 1 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the video game will be televised on SEC Community-in addition.

The fifth yr of the Will Muschamp Era at South Carolina receives underway with the start off of spring drills on Wednesday, February 26.

Follow dates are set for February 26, 28 and 29

March three, 5, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31

April two and four.

All dates are subject matter to transform.

With the exception of the spring game, all procedures are shut to the community.

The Gamecocks return 45 letterwinners, such as 13 starters, six on each sides of the ball, together with their placekicker from 2019. Carolina returns just 20 % of its rushing yards, 95 percent of its passing yards and 43 per cent of its receiving yards, along with 6 of its best eight tacklers from a yr in the past.