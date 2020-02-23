[Gamecocks Sweep Saturday Games]

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 22 South Carolina softball swept its Saturday online games in the Gamecock Invitational with a 3- get in excess of No. 8 Michigan before closing the day with a five-3 victory over Iowa State at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Subject. Freshman Karsen Ochs started the day with a total-video game shutout of the Wolverines before Karly Heath went the length towards the Cyclones for her initially get of the calendar year.

Among the two game titles 10 different Gamecocks made hits with Haley Simpson , Mackenzie Boesel , Kassidy Krupit and Lauren Stewart leading the cost. The Ochs and Heath combo in the circle held opposing batters to just seven hits in 14 innings of get the job done.

Saturday’s consequence marked Ochs’ very first occupation complete-video game and shutout victory when the gain was Carolina’s initially shutout win above a best-10 staff because April 7, 2019, when it defeated No. four Alabama to seal the sequence gain.

Ochs was excellent from start to complete. Whilst she did not history a strikeout, she let her protection get the job done for her with just two hits allowed.

With the wins, South Carolina improved to 26- in the Gamecock Invitational around the past six decades and is 46-one in its earlier 47 property event games.

SOUTH CAROLINA three | MICHIGAN – RECAP

Freshman Karsen Ochs looked just about every little bit the portion of an professional veteran in just her fourth-job outing as she served Carolina to a 3- victory in excess of No. eight Michigan with a full-game shutout. Ochs started out the video game with a 9-pitch, 3-up-three-down initially inning and in no way seemed again as South Carolina gained its 1st earn about a major-25 opponent this year.

The Gamecocks picked up the scoring effort and hard work in the bottom of the 2nd as Madison Owens blasted a a person-out, two-RBI household run over the remaining-industry wall to give the residence staff a two- direct by way of two complete innings of motion.

Immediately after equally teams traded scoreless third and fourth innings, the scoring continued in the base of the fifth with Lauren Stewart’s two-out triple to press the Carolina advantage to three- by way of five innings.

Michigan pressured the Gamecocks in the major of the seventh, sending the tying run to the plate with just 1 out but a flyout to left and a groundout to Ochs sealed the shutout victory.

Owens, Stewart, Jana Johns , Katie Prebble and Mackenzie Boesel accounted for the 5 Carolina hits.

The Wolverines did not progress a runner to scoring place until finally the third inning and completed the recreation obtaining done so just a few situations.

SOUTH CAROLINA five | IOWA Point out three – RECAP

The Gamecocks closed the working day with a 5-3 earn above an Iowa State crew that earlier in the early morning handed No. eight Michigan its 1st decline of the season as Kassidy Krupit’s three RBI and a huge second pitching functionality from Karly Heath proved to be the distinction in the victory.

Carolina by no means trailed as Krupit opened the scoring energy in the base of the initially thanks to a two-out single to make it 1-, Gamecocks, by way of one.

Heath assisted her possess induce in the 2nd as she doubled to the wall in remaining discipline to rating a operate and pushed the edge to 2- for the Gamecocks.

The two teams traded scoreless third and fourth innings ahead of Krupit blasted a two-RBI home run to Wheeler Seaside driving the proper-industry wall to give Carolina a five- direct by way of five.

Iowa Point out seemed to make things interesting with a a few-operate house operate in the top of the sixth, but it was not ample as Heath earned her 1st win of the 2020 campaign.