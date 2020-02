COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team’s game against Winthrop scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled owing to inclement weather. No make-up date has been established.

The Gamecocks host Presbyterian Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 19) with a four p.m. very first pitch.

Carolina opened the season with a sweep more than Holy Cross. It is the to start with time the Gamecocks started out the season three- since 2016.