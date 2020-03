COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball sport towards Boston Higher education set for Wednesday night time (March 4) has been canceled due to inclement temperature in the condition. The recreation will not be produced up.

The Gamecocks are back at Founders Park this Friday night (March 6) to begin a a few-match sequence against Cornell. Initially pitch is established for seven p.m.

Carolina comes off a 3-1 acquire more than Furman at Fluor Subject Tuesday night time.