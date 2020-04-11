Games and Tips for Holding a Virtual Egg Hunt

By practicing social distance, hunting for large Easter eggs with large families and friends is not feasible this year, but fortunately, families can still hold virtual egg hunts online, because even the Easter Rabbit also has to maintain social distance.

For those who want to preserve the Easter tradition, there are options for egg hunting both through online games and even virtual hunting with friends and family using tools such as Zoom or FaceTime.

General view of the atmosphere of the Easter Egg Hunt at USPA Maserati A. Open Polo Championship at the International Polo Club Palm Beach on April 20, 2014 in Wellington, Florida.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty

Online game:

Some online websites offer simple image search for young children, reminiscent of Where’s Waldo or I Spy.

ABCya offers a simple egg hunt, suitable for small children and their parents looking for something to cheer them up. Children must click all eggs, placed above the seasonal picture of rabbits, peeps, and plastic grass in a certain time. As children pass the level, the number of eggs hidden in each photo increases.

Soft Schools offers a game similar to ABC, but the eggs are all colored to blend in with various background images. Also, this version combines seasonal images such as plastic eggs and pastel color palettes with more general nature photos and landmark images such as Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.

Kid’s Heart is perhaps the most similar to the hunt for real-life Easter Eggs, where users can drag trees, bushes, and flowers to reveal hidden eggs, which they can then drag to the basket on the screen.

The Main Game also offers a very difficult Egg Hunt game, where children click on different parts of the image to find an egg. The eggs are invisible, but at each click an encouraging message appears to tell the child whether they are getting warmer or not in their search.

Virtual Egg Hunting to Get the Entire Family Involved:

Some churches and magazines also find ways for people to connect online and host virtual egg hunting with family, friends, and other community members.

According to Christianity Today, a church in Ithaca offered an “Easter egg hunt to go” where they would give families a basket of pre-filled plastic eggs, egg coloring kits and coloring books in lieu of their attractive 800 egg hunts present in 2019. A the Texas church held an egg hunt in the popular online game Minecraft so families could participate from the comfort of their own computers.

If you already have supplies to hunt your own eggs at home, you don’t need to let them go to waste. Country Living offers tips for organizing egg hunting through Zoom or FaceTime, where your child can greet family members when they enter, when you hide eggs. The magazine says that after all the eggs are hidden have the children look for eggs, while pointing certain eggs to various family members so that the child shows the camera. This involves the whole family while the children can still enjoy the holidays.