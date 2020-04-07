Games Inbox: Are you still excited about Final Fantasy 7 remake?

Final Fantasy 7 remake – are you still on board? (photo: Square Enix)

Tuesday’s inbox is worried about what will replace E3 this year because one of the readers is not excited about Amazon’s plans.

Part of the fantasy

Nice review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, GC. I didn’t expect it so quickly, which shows that Square Enix must believe in the game, which is always a good sign. Unless the reviews were terrible, I could always get them because I have very nice memories of the original. Although I haven’t played since it appeared and would be nervous about what it looks / discovery now that it wasn’t as great as I remember.

I am still not sure what the logic of creating many chapters was. As far as I understand, this is because there is too much history, but it’s not like Final Fantasy 15 or Kingdom Hearts 3 are short, streamlined adventures. As far as I remember, Midgar was quite a small part of the original and I really don’t understand how it justifies the whole game.

At least, only two parts would do. I don’t remember anything that happened at the end of Midgar’s piece that justifies it’s a rock hanger. And really it is not the majority of changes that suggest that they had to come up with them? I think I will find out soon, but many people will be confused when the game doesn’t end properly and the Final Fantasy 7: Chapter 2 Remake will be announced in a few months.

Cubiq

Visual singularity

Reviews are already available, and the Final Fantasy 7 remake is … pretty good? I really didn’t know what to expect from this because the demo version was at the very beginning of the game, so it’s not something to evaluate it for. But thanks to the very comprehensive GC reviews that seem to agree with a broad consensus, it seems like a good game.

I am surprised, however, that the graphics met with such criticism, because I decided that it was one of the biggest draws. Of course they had all the good stuff in their trailers and I don’t doubt the complaints, but if they are not so great, what did it take all this time? I assume that the next chapter will be much faster than this bat or everything will seem a bit strange.

I also wonder if there will really be a PlayStation 5 version available. I disregarded it earlier and assumed that they would do it with backward compatibility, but if there is a huge difference in graphic quality between the first and the rest, it will be unfortunate.

Tolly

Flawless logic

So I’m in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake group on Facebook and someone is writing about an IGN review, basically saying they were trash because they gave it 8 when they had Resident Evil 3 out of 8.5. His argument? “Final Fantasy 7 is a better game, so it’s rubbish because it gave it a lower score.”

Now I rarely read reviews, I don’t even read all reviews here, but I know what you print is your opinion. I can ignore it, but when a game appears that I may like, I will read what you have to say about it. And I think everyone should do it, and it saddens me that the fans are still around, which automatically rejects the review because it disagrees with their point of view.

I trust what you write because it is the most balanced and unbiased site with reviews and I like to read it, so keep up the good work and I hope you don’t have too many fans who feel sorry for you!

chris

GC: Thank you.

Playing chances

I’m not sure why it’s really inviting audiences to E3. Most of us will not be able to reach L.A. regardless of whether it is open to us or not, and all the best bets are before, not E3 itself. The advantage of E3 is that it brings everything together in one week, and then we have two or three days of revelation.

Except that we don’t often do it and it turns out to be a bit of a disappointment, but imagine how much worse it will be when everyone will do their own events whenever they want. Instead of a few days, when the chances of some interesting news and the relative lack of waffles (because more people will soon appear) will be high, we will have endless false hopes that will prove to be a waste of time for everyone.

Imagine a dozen Nintendo Direct Minis and you might have a good idea of ​​what will replace the E3. Personally, I preferred what it was and I do not understand anyone who would feel differently.

gordo

Deep pockets

I can’t resist the Amazon Project Tempo news. Although it is obvious that streaming will become the primary method of distributing games in the future, it seems that there are too many companies that want to take part in this piece. Without even thinking about things like EA Access, UPlay, Apple Arcade and the like, it’s clear that the great Microsoft, Sony, Google and Amazon * are working on a form of streaming service, probably through a subscription model with the option to purchase additional premium content .

I will try to be open to every offer, although it is difficult to consider how Stadia has failed so far, but I wonder how many subscriptions people are willing to pay for? I think it is quite common for traditional console cycles that most consumers choose one as the primary console and then buy the second console in the next generation to complete and complete the omissions that have been missed. If this turns into a need to subscribe to four or five streaming services, I only see it as a fragmentation of the user base more than today. Or, more likely, some services fail.

It will be interesting several years to see who will select the winners. I wonder what Nintendo’s plans will be?

ProEvoSan78 (PSN ID)

* Google and Amazon can be considered “big guns” in games based on their incredibly deep pockets and how much they can invest to disrupt the status quo.

Worst

Like many, I appreciate Resident Evil Three-make over the weekend. Has anyone else noticed this very cheeky trolling on the Trophy list and Achievements for the Clock Tower monument? Power stones? I moaned, but I also liked it. It is a pity that the ultimate reward was not a Dreamcast pistol or something.

I also think I prefer the original PS1. Maybe. Cutting the clock tower is a mistake, as are many places you visited in the 1999 game. Like press offices. I really enjoyed all the quirky eccentricity of Resident Evil 3, such as live selections and strange structure, and that it was possible to do freeze rounds for the grenade launcher. Seriously, why cut freeze rounds? Unthinkable! And the choice of live – it was the soul of the original game! A pretty missed opportunity, as you can see from your review, GC.

That said, as you probably know, I had a lot of sympathy for the PS1 release that I played in Dreamcast. I am surprised that I see a punching bag from the first PS1 games, it was much more fun than the Resident Evil 1 remake on GameCube. Yes it’s true! I said it! Long episodes were just … boring. “Oh, it’s so climatic!” Well, yes – but the suggestive atmosphere can only lead you to my book so far – it still has to be fun to play. I’m sorry but I’m not sorry.

DMR

PS: I hope that the Power Stones Trophy means that Capcom is serious about continuing …

GC: You said it but it’s not true.

Strange desires

I already have Defender, Robotron, Joust and others that have been my favorite since childhood. But now I want to add two new games.

Star Wars Battle Pod (Namco)

This is not the Rogue Squadron (Image: Bandai Namco)

After recreating it, I was addicted. 180 ° was enough to make me smile and laugh when I was destroying enemy ships, and the challenge to survive this enemy attack caused me a lot of excitement.

Speaking of emotions, the next one did the same to me.

Moto GP (Raw Thrills)

Is this better than console games? (photo: Raw Thrills)

That’s about $ 200,000 pure game with pumping adrenaline. There is nothing like sitting in a battle capsule chasing evil enemies of the Dark Side or riding a bike on ultra-realistic tracks.

Consoles cannot touch the interactive sensations of these arcaded beauties. Both Namco and Raw Thrills are still here to improve our game experience. And kill the coin waiting in line at the arcades.

Clive

GC: Really? We would prefer the golden classics you mentioned.

Edge of the world

Like many at the moment, I’m working on my extensive game portfolio. Just like my well-being, I noticed that many people play The Witcher 3. The game offers so many hours of play that maybe quite a lot of people had to give up all side entertainment initially and just finish the main task line. Now they are back to side quests and all white question marks. I always thought that side quests were the most fun and I attached the best stories to them.

Anyway, wandering around such a beautiful and sunny Toussaint, joy through the wet, war-torn landscape of the main map, I came across several roads and a river leading towards the edge of the map. Some people remember that I can’t resist following the river and, to a lesser extent, “I wonder where this road is,” so I went. Of course, the message “I can’t go this way” appeared, which stopped me. What fascinated me the most was seeing a distant land that was designed, rather than being a blurred combined area and the inability to try its pleasure. The river even had a waterfall in front of it, in which I couldn’t play.

I understand that I can not go beyond the boundaries of the game, these are not unlimited landscapes, but “I can not go there” or the terrifying invisible wall are so old and frankly annoying, and ruining their immersive atmosphere virtual worlds. Perhaps the next generation of machines will provide enough grunts for game developers to come up with better and more ingenious ways to deal with the edges of these virtual worlds. The solution to the island of GTA 5 at least seemed realistic, although as a border pusher I rode long water scooters until the game sank me and I was not reborn.

Earlier, Skyrim used to piss me off at this, following only the road that was blocked even though the road led to a visible landscape. And the creator did not say: “If you see it, you can go there,” if my memory is not dangerous. I remember how some people beat the system (console commands, etc.) and traveled off the map, even finding fragments of earlier games that according to some may be part of future DLC that never happened.

Do we live in the real world? In a daily limited virus, but allowed exercise, try to follow the path you’ve always wondered where he went and see what happens, Ho hum.

Spooky Dreamer (SpookyDreamBoo – player tag)

Inboxes also received

Yes, Sony releases some or all of its PC games, but it’s been three years since its first release on the console. As I said before, if Microsoft waits two or three years before they appear on the PC, players would have reason to think about buying an Xbox.

David

GC: The first game is three years old, which does not mean that the others will be. The Last Of Us Part 2 is already gossiping.

Isn’t it strange that Animal Crossing Zipper T. Bunny looks exactly like the Silent Hill 3 theme park mascot? What came first?

Sonts

GC: Silent Hill 3 for half a decade and you’re right they seem quite similar. What is strange.

The zip does not look good (photo: Konami)

The question to the inbox this weekend was suggested by reader Tenhunter, who asks which retro video game would you recommend to a modern player as something that would please her today? Especially since so many people are stuck at home and there is nothing new to play.

Assuming retro means anything from the PlayStation 2 era back (including PC games up to 2006), which ones do you think are the best, and why? What games have aged well and which, even if they are considered classics, do you think it is difficult to appreciate them now for someone who did not play them the first time?

Have you played many retro games during the blockade and do you often get out regularly when you are stressed or bored?

