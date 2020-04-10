Games Inbox: Have you already played Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Final Fantasy VII Remake – now available (Image: Square Enix)

The Friday inbox wonders about the long-term console rivalry between Microsoft and Sony, because one reader uses sales in eShop.

Waiting for chapter 2

RE: Remake Final Fantasy 7. Enough luck to play it all week. I loved every moment, there was a lot to do, a few things were missing. I just hope that when I start doing a difficult chapter, choose that it is. Even if you play in normal mode, sometimes the game is a challenge, generally a solid game, bodes well for the next, if it maintains at least the same level of quality at the standard level.

The music is perfect, I always liked the part of the original the most, but in this version of the Wall Market I definitely liked the moments the most, but there are many others and I do not want to spoil things to anyone who does not have it yet. I just hope everyone will like it. For more hardened, fussy fans this game is solid and I feel that it was created more for the new generation in general. But if you’re a fan, I don’t really understand what you don’t like, it’s prettier than Advent Children in the full game.

It’s really the best game I’ve played in a while. The last game I’ve been absorbed in like The Witcher 3. Give it a fair chance, it’s just part one and I would expect at least three parts to be close to telling the whole story. And if you compare a Midgar remake to the original, the remake is light years ahead. Take off your pink glasses and enjoy what the creators created. They really tried to please new players and old ones, and I can’t praise them more. For me it’s 9/10 and I am looking forward to Part 2.

Soon

Additional epilogue

So, Final Fantasy 7 Remake just came to me early and I’m stuck tonight, but before I do, I wonder what Square Enix will do if, I suppose, it will be a big hit. Of course, the next chapters are approaching, but will it convince them to other modifications? I will definitely be interested in Final Fantasy 6 or 9. Or related games such as the classic Chrono Trigger?

What about the continuation of Final Fantasy 7 itself? In some ways, they’ve already done it with Advent Children, but it wasn’t a game. But now that they have a new system, they can easily create Final Fantasy 7-2 or at least some additional epilogue as an additional chapter.

I ask them as questions because I’m not really sure what would be the best. Although the more I think about it, the more I would like to see them try to convert one of the SNES games. The Final Fantasy 7 remake is very different from the original PlayStation 1 and I think that’s why it’s interesting. This is a reinterpretation as well as a remake and I would like to see what can be done with something that is based on even older technology and yet probably has a better history than Final Fantasy 7.

Archie

Long-term forecasts

It’s funny how two controller pictures have caused more buzz on the Internet for Sony than anything Microsoft has done so far for the Xbox Series X. I really think they will fight this Christmas, especially if everything depends on Halo Infinite, which it seems so out of fashion at the moment. I realize that this can be reversed, but it will be a great game to create such a return.

At the same time, I think Sony is playing an old game on PlayStation 5. They are of course very good at it, but their backward compatibility and streaming plans are definitely far behind the Xbox and I think they will ultimately win for Microsoft with Game Pass.

These three things seem more important to me than any exclusive games Sony announces. Microsoft is preparing for the future after the console, but Sony does not want it to end because they dominate. However, this is unavoidable and although they suffer a short-term loss, I think Microsoft will start moving forward at the end of this gene and at the beginning of the next. I realize that I have to wait a bit until I can prove that it is good!

allan

Super quiet time

I will be honest and say that I was not able to keep up with the inbox as I would like lately. While most people are out of work, I still have to work as a key employee. It’s really frustrating now to be a player and have to work. I’m probably one of those who love isolation, but people need food, so I have no choice.

But today I discovered that I have the beauty of free time in my hands. So I decided that I want a new game for Switch. After reading the news and what I might have overlooked, I decided to buy Super Bomberman R.

Once again, I immerse myself in the Metro GC archive to refresh the memory of your review on this topic. You are always my first contact point for reviews and then a quick look at Metacritic.

Bomberman R currently has 14.99 GBP on sale and this is the starting price of 50 GBP that disappointed him, not the quality of the game, not the quality of the battle mode. One player has a pointless view angle that is a bit of rubbish.

It’s still a very nice game, and just playing in multiplayer against bots made my afternoon.

Nick The Greek

GC: We are sure that everyone is grateful for your efforts at work.

Partial Identification

I appeal to GC and readers to help me track the name of the game that has been driving me crazy for some time. It was a detective game about solving crimes (probably murders), but the big catch was that the game was sending you emails in the real world with additional information and tips, as if you were working to solve a case in real time.

I always thought it sounds interesting, but I’ve never been able to pick it up, although I suspect that until now all servers configured for e-mail were closed long ago, because it must have appeared around 2004.

I don’t know if this is enough, but the GC team and readers have found answers to similar queries with even less information, so I believe in all of you!

Sparky Yak

GC: For now, the name escapes us, but we think we know what you are talking about. We think it was published by Ubisoft, but maybe the reader knows how to use it.

Single Release

I really wish Alien Isolation was a hit. I recently played the Nintendo Switch version, which is a fantastic port, and the atmosphere is only 101% of the space in the movie. Yes, the game is too long, and the story and characters do not have much, but for me it is the scariest game ever created – and I love it!

I would love to see the continuation, especially since it doesn’t have a really good ending that has begun to take on the style of aliens in terms of photos and actions. I have no idea if this was what they planned, but they must have meant something like this when finishing the game. I think there were some comics that tried to continue, but I didn’t see them and I don’t think they had anything to do with the original writers. It seems to me a terrible waste of potential.

Lowry

You didn’t die

After many years, many copies of the game on various consoles and many failed attempts, I finally managed to reach the end of Dark Souls. I have the impression that I joined an exclusive club!

What a fantastic game, I still can’t believe how complicated the project connects levels together. It took me 90 hours, you don’t know how bad it is?

Now if only he had told me how many times “You Died”.

Pies4me

Sale of magic beans

I’m not entirely sure how the most tangible information about both consoles we’ve had so far is the color of the PlayStation 5 controller? We have specifications for both systems, Digital Foundry has already quite extensively described the Xbox Series X, showing us the appearance of the system, controller, how it is built, and Microsoft even allows you to build one of them.

We saw footage of the Hellblade 2 engine (not necessarily on the X series equipment). We’ve also seen raytracing demos, Gears 5 improvements, load time comparisons, extensible storage solutions and more. We also know that Xbox Series X will play virtually all Xbox One games (except for Kinect titles), as well as many previous generation titles.

I agree with you when you say that you do not understand why someone would make a decision at this stage. We haven’t seen the ultimate PlayStation 5 hardware or anything significant on the road to next-generation titles from both companies. I was lucky to have Switch, PS4 Pro and Xbox One X and enjoy all three for various reasons. Being a new dad means I will be sensible and I will only choose the new generation console. I can’t wait to hear more, but it seems like a difficult decision!

Soon

GC: Looking back at the previous releases of consoles, it can be seen that none of them should be treated as a nominal value. Things, such as the ease of designing a console, are far more important than pure power, even if it is thoroughly described in the technical specifications – which is probably not the case. Early game recordings are always documented in some way and almost certainly work on a computer if they are not simply pre-rendered. This has always worked for every console manufacturer.

Inboxes also received

I’ve always wanted to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but I couldn’t, so I downloaded Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp to my phone. The point is, I wanted to play every Nintendo Animal Crossing game and yes, this game is really great.

Soon

I noticed that Nintendo UK Streets Of Rage 4 is coming out on April 30.

Soon

GC: Maybe it was like that for a while, but it is definitely the 23rd place when we write it. He even talks about it now on the product’s main page, not just search.

Hot topic this week

The question to the inbox this weekend was suggested by reader Tenhunter, who asks which retro video game would you recommend to a modern player as something that would please her today? Especially since so many people are stuck at home and there is nothing new to play.

Assuming retro means anything from the PlayStation 2 era back (including PC games up to 2006), which ones do you think are the best, and why? What games have aged well and which, even if they are considered classics, do you think it is difficult to appreciate them now for someone who did not play them the first time?

Have you played many retro games during the blockade and do you often get out regularly when you are stressed or bored?

