Games Inbox: Is Modern Warfare the Best Call Of Duty?

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare – is restart the best? (photo: Activision)

Wednesday The inbox is fed up with console wars and exclusive arguments because one reader is impressed by the Persona 5 Royal.

A modern classic

We are approaching the moment when Activision normally announces the new Call of Duty. That is, in a normal year, which of course is not. I imagine that the Black Ops 5 rumors are probably true because it becomes obvious that Activision leaked some of this information intentionally to raise the buzz, something like a fake bottom-up game.

It makes me think that the rumor about the planned four Modern Warfare games is probably true. Last year’s game has been a huge success and is certainly the most successful I’ve seen in the series for many years. But is this the best ever?

For me, the main competitors are the original game Modern Warfare, Black Ops 2 and Advanced Warfare. It seems that many people do not like Advanced Warfare, but I thought it was the best of the best games in the near future and a really good shooter game in itself, even if many people thought it was not enough of Call Of Duty.

The original Modern Warfare still has the best story campaign, as far as I know, a real milestone in FPS games, but I think the multiplayer mode is now too old-fashioned. Black Ops 2 is better and versatile, but I don’t think it does anything better than anything else, except maybe Zombie.

So … I think restarting Modern Warfare is probably the best. This does not mean that I want four of them, but you can not be impressed by the series that has remained current for so long and has never had such a terrible game for any of the main sequels.

Hammeriron

A real life hero

I really liked the Kendle Reader feature at the weekend because people with physical disabilities and mental health problems are such an important part of my life – they let me escape into a world where I can be a hero and change things for the better.

I worked in retail for many years, so I know how hard and stressful it can be, especially during rush hour, such as Christmas, so now there must be chaos for store employees! Thank you Kendle and all other key employees who help this country survive these hard times.

You say you like The Witcher 3 right now because you can “escape into a fantasy world where you can change something,” believe me, you make a difference in the real world too! Thank you!

LastYearsModel

Personal time

Yesterday I was able to deliver Persona 5 Royal from Amazon.

I bought it based on GC reviews and I’m not disappointed, I started playing around 3pm and before I knew it was 9.45. I can say that I will spend a lot of time in what is simply work in these uncertain times.

I also like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it’s a game where I like to immerse myself at different times of the day, so I don’t really think it would be as much time as Persona 5.

I also have a question: is Animal Crossing compatible with amiibos? I’ve been playing for some time and Tom Nook hasn’t mentioned them yet.

I hope everyone in GC and the readers are doing well.

Mitchell

GC: It’s compatible with amiibo, yes. The topic will be discussed soon if you play every day.

Tribute band

I just finished the Stele game on Xbox One, if you played and liked Limbo and Inside, you should like it because it is very similar and very good, but not as good as it imitates games. The thing is, it’s quite short, so 16 pounds may be too much for a digital game that you can’t exchange. It’s best to wait for a sale if it’s too much for a short game.

I couldn’t find a review of it on Eurogamer or GameCentral, so I thought I’d give him the trailer that I saw on the Nintendo YouTube channel. I’m glad I took the risk by buying it because it was really good. Riddles were not too difficult after completing the Abyss and Inside.

Another game that I recommend, if you like Inside / Limbo, is Black The Fall, because in the case of Stela it is not as good as its original source, but more similar in a different environment.

Andrew J.

PS. I really hope that the rumor about Super Mario All-Stars 2 for Switch is true because I will want that day.

a never-ending story

Nice review of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, I can’t pick it up right now because I’m currently a Switch player only, but in a few years can jump on PlayStation 5, so take a look at this. Several people took part in this episode, wondering how many people will need to finish the content from the original, but isn’t this a more obvious approach … HBO turned the Westworld movie / book into a potentially endless television program, and I’m sure that’s what Square is planning here, it could be their annual money maker for the rest of 2020.

You can add to the game an almost infinite amount of additional history, complete the character side missions to the full episodes (I think I remember that the homeland of the original Yufi was at war with Shinra, there is an untold story …), introduces new characters etc. and keep it through dozens of episodes. Now that the Engine, Resources and Development team is already set up, they could probably change them almost every year.

I wonder if more games will go this way, it is obvious Half-Life, who tried it in episodes 1 and 2, but then gave up for reasons that are not entirely known … behind the scenes that I imagine. But now he’s back with Alyx, maybe we’ll see it again. I can’t imagine many game series that lead this continuous story through all entries, Mass Effect?

Most role-playing games with sequences “invent” additional content in the style of the continuation of the film (such as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, Assassin’s Creed or Resident Evil) as opposed to the plan for many positions (which can be expanded or reduced) with the beginning and proper arrangement of the story .

Marc

GC: It’s still a modification of Final Fantasy 7, the story is basically the same.

Too realistic

So far the best new Animal Crossing: New Horizons feature? Seamless integration of the smartphone with traditional gameplay. This is nothing new in games as such, but it certainly suits the style of the life simulator series.

No more than when you invite friends to your island, and their only character is staring at the phone in the game!

ttfp saylow (player tag)

Now playing: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Batman: The Telltale Series

Suppressing

RE: David and Microsoft have nothing to offer.

I was Sony of this generation. PlayStation 4, which I exchanged for Pro, I bought PlayStation VR. Have, including PS Now games, 312 digital games on PlayStation 4. But being the most powerful console, backward compatibility and Game Pass, I saw that I chose the new, cheap Xbox One X console, and I see the gene on it, excluding Sony’s exclusive.

I don’t know which way I’ll go to the next generation because I think David is incorrect and Microsoft now has a very attractive proposition with a lot of possibilities to play on your computer. Game Pass and backward compatibility, with which Microsoft is ahead of Sony by many years, ensure a huge variety and high quality of games. Currently, I like playing the Orange Box and playing for the first time with Remnant: From the Ashes, Two Point Hospital, Ori And The Will Of The Wisps and The Surge 2.

When it comes to exclusivity, horses for courses. There is more exclusivity on Xbox that I want to play than Nintendo Switch because I’m not interested in Mario Kart, Luigi’s Mansion, Smash Bros., Animal Crossing, ARMS etc. Two of my most anticipated games this year are Halo Infinite (he loves Halo ) and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Microsoft, which first introduced Halo exclusively on the Xbox Series X, is probably the Nintendo strategy used in Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and the Switch. Pausing games in the first year of release. Microsoft said the key is a steady stream of high-quality releases throughout the entire launch window. They also bought many new studios that should bear fruit for the next generation.

All the cards on the table I think Sony and Nintendo have more to offer than Microsoft. But Microsoft has a very attractive product for Xbox, be it on the console or on the PC. As a side note, the Xbox Series X will be expensive, but probably getting a much more similar computer will cost much more, that’s a big reason why I will buy an Xbox Series X instead of a computer for the good associated with Xbox. I was surprised how close to £ 450 the Xbox One X reached my £ 1150 on PC after a year. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will blow up my computer in most departments. Bigger and faster SSD, much more floppage, faster RAM, ray tracing etc.

Simundo

GC: At the time of Switch’s release, Nintendo released three games: Zelda, rather good Snipperclips and rather poor 1-2-Switch.

Exclusive police

I’m sick of people like David in Monday inbox who complain about Xbox “having no games”. Has hundreds of games, just a few exclusive.

Okay, David doesn’t care about power or theraplopy, but “there’s nothing to play”? There are tons of titles for many platforms, which are usually the best console versions with Xbox One X. There is a huge library of backward compatible titles, and I’m sorry, David, but I’m very happy about that. So happy that my PlayStation 4 hasn’t been touched for months, because, shockingly, I don’t care much about its exclusivity.

Is David exclusively exclusive? Is that all he cares about? Is it exclusive that everyone cares about these days? It’s so tedious to hear those people who sing their stuck records, knowing for sure how the next generation will roll.

You need to relax a little and stop being so angry with something you don’t care about. It seems to me that you care a lot about something that you obviously don’t care about, so why are you so dead towards something that you are not going to buy so violently?

You are buying PlayStation 5 and I hope you like it, let others do the same with their choice. Oh, but Jove, if you play something cross-platform, exclusive police will encircle the confiscation of your beautiful console. Be careful.

Phil Spearpoint

Inboxes also received

With the entire Sony PC game. Do you think we will see such people from their VR offer? I would really like to play Astro Bot and Blood & Truth on my Oculus. Iron Man also looks great. I just don’t think I can go back to PlayStation VR after using a more powerful computer and Oculus Rift S. If not, I can’t wait for PlayStation VR 2.

sign

GC: Let’s wait and see if rumors about more normal PC ports will spread. If The Last Of Us Part 2 makes a jump, it may mean that they intend to do most of the games in the future.

I recently got a Nintendo Switch, which I like very much, and I was wondering if you know how often the SNES catalog is updated, or at all, overtaking the games they already have? I searched the Internet but I can’t find the answer and I thought you could help. Thank you so much for everything you do, be healthy!

Soon

GC: Thanks. Not often a simple answer to your question. Here is the current list of games that should be updated when new ones appear.

Hot topic this week

The question to the inbox this weekend was suggested by reader Tenhunter, who asks which retro video game would you recommend to a modern player as something that would please her today? Especially since so many people are stuck at home and there is nothing new to play.

Assuming retro means anything from the PlayStation 2 era back (including PC games up to 2006), which ones do you think are the best, and why? What games have aged well and which, even if they are considered classics, do you think it is difficult to appreciate them now for someone who did not play them the first time?

Have you played many retro games during the blockade and do you often get out regularly when you are stressed or bored?

