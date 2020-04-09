Games Inbox: What do you think about the DualSense PS5 controller?

Sony’s biggest discovery to date (photo: Sony)

Makes sense

I like DualSense. I’ve been told about tactile feedback for decades, so I doubt it will change anything, and I don’t like the idea of ​​the built-in microphone (unlike the light bar of this generator, I want the option to turn it off correctly). But the design … I think it’s great. I like that it’s different and I’m not just copying something else, and I can’t wait to see what the console looks like if it fits.

I don’t know why it surprised me, but seeing people instantly angry about it and demanding black is just … why do some people want everything to remain the same forever?

I am not sure if the idea of ​​keeping analog sticks on the same level is very reasonable, but everyone has already got used to it, so as long as I feel that I have a hand, I am behind it all. Sony has so far been strangely silent about PlayStation 5 (why announce it so early if they didn’t want to talk about it?), But I hope it’s a sign that they will accelerate now.

Wild Horse

Dirty game

I am glad that GC emphasized the fact that Sony announced a new controller at the same time as Microsoft was organizing live broadcast from the internal Xbox. I know everything is all right in love and war, but really? They did it so blatantly that I’m honestly ashamed. I can imagine them in a conference room trying to find out when the announcement should come out, and then notice that Microsoft had something on Tuesday evening.

But it worked. Everyone talks about it and it looks like it has more hype than the actual Xbox X series. Sony knows what they are doing and I think the people who count them are ahead of themselves. Especially since it is obvious that now they are more than happy to play dirty things, to the point that I think they tilted their hand at the beginning here and prompted Microsoft to do something vindictive.

For what it’s worth, I liked the controller design and I hope the console looks just as interesting. I assume it will have similar colors and appearance, which should be cool.

Leopardon

Limited Information

With a lot of free time at the moment, isolating myself, I tried to keep up with the new generation of new products. I’m lucky to have both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S. At the moment, I don’t know when I’ll update, but right now, based on what I’ve heard, it’s an Xbox all the way. It sounds amazing and looks very well built, and I watched Sony’s presentation, which at least seemed fairly defensive to me and to be honest, the machine sounds a bit awkward.

I couldn’t quite believe that the guy had suggested that we would send him pictures of our ears! Between Microsoft and Sony and instant messaging it’s almost a complete reversal of how this gene began! I am sure and I hope that Sony will provide more general public news and show great things in the coming months. But for now, my money is on the Xbox Series X.

Rob

GC: We still don’t understand why anyone would like to make a decision at this stage. The most tangible information we’ve ever had for each console is the color of the PlayStation 5 controller.

Show don’t say

I like the look of the new DualSense gamepad. It’s funny that all the technical specifications of the console that came out did not excite me at all (tera-flop came out), but something that is visual, which you can almost feel makes me more excited about the coming new generation. I’m surprised it will be lighter than DualShock 4 because I thought one of the complaints from the DualShock 3 era was that it was too weak. I have never had a problem with it, but I wonder how others will react.

The new technology in all sounds will be really useful and avoid tricks. I am looking forward to the tactile experience of running games and I am sure that developers will find good use for adaptive triggers. Having a built-in microphone is not something that I will use a lot, but for many it will improve the quality of life. We look forward to revealing the console and games now.

ProEvoSan78 (PSN ID)

Turn off pod

I am currently in Australia and we are playing Mario Kart together online with my friends in the UK.

Can anyone recommend some good cooperative games for Switch? We’re looking for something we could play together in the story mode. Something like Streets Of Rage or Contra would be great, a platformer and even a shooter game in which we can play a campaign together, like Halo / Gears Of War.

Mario Kart is great, but he is looking for something else to mix it up a bit. I read Underbox, so you can comment there.

Switch is the only console we all have and we can play online.

McFly

It all adds up

Surprised and delighted by the trip to the planet Savage will be added to the Game Pass on April 9. This and the two-point hospital are two games that I was really interested in during this four-month drought, when absolutely no games appeared that could be bought.

Two Point appeared in Game Pass at the time of its release and was sold for £ 35, Savage Planet can now be bought on Xbox for £ 15, but it didn’t come out until January. Microsoft has to suffer huge financial losses on this service, because everyone and mother using it has ridiculously cheap offers.

However, if it maintains its current quality, it is one of two subscription services, and Netflix – the other, I will be happy to pay the full subscription. So maybe it will work for Microsoft in the long run.

Simundo

GC: 100% of the usual money from subscriptions is always more profitable than getting a small cut of one game – something that the average person buys only once or twice a year.

No flat rate

Having a smartphone-like subscription system to buy a console is a smart move. Thanks to the Game Pass easily attached to Xbox All Access, it makes perfect sense. Doing so means that the price of the Xbox from the X series is not as important as long as the subscription is as easily available as buying a smartphone.

I still wonder if the weaker Xbox Series Y will be announced this year. It’s really unpredictable, but we’ll find out in the coming months.

Hedgehog

GC: We’ll see how well Microsoft advertises it. We still had to check carefully to see if it was actually available in the UK on Xbox One, because we’ve never heard anyone mention it since it was announced.

End of the game

I have been playing The Division 2 since its release and spent about 400 hours playing the game, mostly enjoying it. Sure, there were problems with bugs and glitches that sometimes spoiled things, but mostly they were good. I bought the Warlords Of New York expansion pack, which I spent many hours on, and I liked it, so I feel that my money was definitely worth the game.

I still spend several hours a day, mainly because of the lack of games. Recently, I saw on YouTube that many larger channels with this game absolutely kill the game due to its current status. Although I agree with some of their comments, I think it is mainly due to the lack of ideas for improving the game, or simply its course, and for many of them it is a good source of income for them including the game and apparently losing viewership because many people leaves the game.

The developers made many mistakes in the game, especially since the loot system was very poor most of the time, but as I say, I liked it very much. But I think the game has probably already rolled out and I don’t see any major improvements, so I think these YouTube channels are getting used to it better.

Soon

Inboxes also received

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments is free on the Epic Games Store for PC from next week.

Andrew J.

Thank you for all the positive comments about the features of my reader at the weekend. And thanks to GC for using it, I’m looking forward to reading other people this week.

Kendl

GC: They are missing this week, so we hope to see more coming today or tomorrow.

