Games Inbox: Will Cyberpunk 2077 be released in 2020?

Cyberpunk 2077 – is another delay inevitable? (photo: CD Projekt)

Monday’s inbox is impressed by how early Amazon reviews of The Last Of Us Part 2 are when one reader gives up Assassin’s Creed Unity.

To participate in discussions, send an email to gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

End of the summer

Now things are getting serious when it comes to video game delays, what was previously caused by incompetence now belongs to the coronavirus and I’m starting to worry that there may not be more major releases this year. It becomes clear that the problem is not only finishing the game, but also whether someone has money for it.

The most anticipated game of the year is Cyberpunk 2077, which, ironically, would be perfect if it had its original release date this month, because it’s the perfect thing to keep you busy when everyone is stuck in blockades. But, as many have pointed out, including game performers, the last thing that most people will want to do as soon as the blockage stops, hopefully, until late summer, stay home and play a video game.

And what is the current release date of Cyberpunk 2077? September 17. This is the most important thing: “We can finally leave and it is still quite warm, better use it before the second wave of the virus in the winter.” I don’t think anyone would want to work on the game for six years, and then let it be a misfire that will only succeed a few months later. Even if CD Projekt does not think that it can be assumed that many publishers will do it, and I can not say that they are wrong.

Pascal

Only for PlayStation

I reply to Paulson’s email about Xbox Series X startup titles. Also, it’s strange that the console would not launch with anything other than Halo Infinite.

I really like Hello, but the series definitely lost its lead in 4 and 5. This is not a killer application that was once the series, and Microsoft certainly knows it.

I am surprised that the console would not launch together with Forza Horizon 5. This seems to be a blindly obvious, pleasant to the crowd (and home) movement. It is easy to argue that Horizon and Ori are the jewels of the Xbox in the crown nowadays.

Perhaps, however, I do not read between the lines, and the “Run title only for Xbox” means that Horizon 5 can also run on the PC at the same time.

Let’s hope Microsoft is slow.

House

GC: Xbox primarily now refers to the brand, not the console. Everything that comes exclusive to Xbox is also automatically released on the PC. Strictly speaking, this is only a console, and more precisely not a PlayStation (considering Cuphead and the first Ori are on Switch).

Act of faith

I have made up my mind a long time ago, I receive PlayStation 5 and pre-order on delivery. Why do you ask? See what came out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox. Xbox, you can count their games on one hand. I don’t care if they are stronger, I don’t care if he has 99 teraflops, he doesn’t have anything to play. Really, in two years the console will be at half the price and will not change the release date, while PlayStation 5 … yes, some games will change, but others will not change. Some will be a simple game update that appeared on PlayStation 4 to play on PlayStation 5.

To be honest, I don’t get an Xbox, they are releasing a new console, but I hope that external developers will support it until their games are ready. Why spend at least 500 pounds on their machine, since I can buy a cheaper machine that will do roughly the same as it will give or take. for me Microsoft is going in the wrong direction, they should say that these games have appeared, so you should buy them.

However, one of the biggest problems is the computer. It is said that it will appear on the PC at the same time, so why would someone buy an Xbox Series X when the computer plays it? The PC is killing the reason to go out and buy a console. This is my opinion, others will not agree and have the right to opinion.

David

GC: If you did this with PlayStation 3, we can’t help but imagine you would be very disappointed. But no company has announced the price of their consoles, and the only ones that have revealed any games are Microsoft, with Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2. In addition, apparently Sony is releasing some or all of its games on the PC.

E-mail your comments to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Busywork: The Game

I hope everyone is doing well, considering that many of us must stay, but on the plus side I have a lot more time to play than usual.

I recently started playing Assassin’s Creed Unity, the first in this series I’ve played in a long time, and brings back memories of why I didn’t really like them. There is a lot to do, which is great, but 80% of them are simply picking crates or anything of these small rosettes.

I liked the criminal missions and the main story, but I spent most of the time collecting crates to satisfy my OCD. I have to play Assassin’s Creed Origins, but I think I have reached the limit of the series if it is similar. Fortunately, the Final Fantasy 7 remake is just around the corner, so I can just wait for it!

chris

GC: Unity has always been one of the worst.



A decent foundation

Are you going to review the new DLC Control, The Foundation? I am currently playing the basic game and although it is very pleasant, I get your criticism that it is not strange enough.

Until now, I was only passing through a concrete office building, fighting with human enemies with weapons. Psychic powers, however, are great fun and the most important point of the game. My only regret is that they are not better used than fighting the waves of reviving enemies in the office building.

Ali K.

GC: Later it gets stranger, a little not as strange as we expected after all their conversation. Basically, we do not check the DLC, unless it is very long or different from the parent game, which in our opinion does not apply to the Foundation.

Condemned to be expensive

I am happy with Doom 64 on Switch and I was looking to download Doom 2016. It is available, but for a staggering price of 50 GBP! CeX has the Xbox version listed as 6 GBP, and the Switch version has 42 GBP. It is similar with Wolfenstein.

The so-called switch tax is well known, but I think it is quite extreme. I know that Nintendo games rarely lower the price, but I expected that games from other manufacturers would drop at least slightly.

Barry

GC: We suspect that the physical version of Switch is quite rare. It’s on Amazon, at full price, but it’s not even in GAME or ShopTo.

WTH Moon Studios

One day I wrote that I like Ori And The Will Of The Wisps. Now I have completed and collected everything and completed all side tasks. The game hit me completely six times, removing me from the game. Even after defeating Shriek, the game stopped, so I had to fight her again. The game froze me hundreds of times.

The icing on the cake is that the game did not give me three achievements for getting all my health, strength and completing the game. I read online that these achievements are broken. Such a shame to leave bad taste after all mistakes is a fantastic game. Try and fix it Moon developers. Probably not now because of the blockade, but soon the moon.

car 007 (player tag)

GC: Are you sure you have the patch because it has been largely repaired a few days after launch. Have they released another patch that caused new problems? Either way, Moon has no central offices and everyone is already working from home in many different countries, so they don’t have that excuse.

Reviews of Nostradamus …

I can’t wait for The Last Of Us Part 2 to come out and I understand why they were delayed, I have them on the Amazon wish list and for some time I noticed that it has 3 stars out of 5, even though it’s not even outside yet.

I clicked on it to see how anyone can check it, and some reviews and questions about the game are quite fun.

Andrew J.

PS: I don’t know if this is a good idea for Hot Topic, but what is your favorite add-on for the game?

Unique statistics

Do you know how gaming companies often like to show off their games by publishing a lot of statistics, such as the number of simultaneous players, hours of play, etc.?

I like to think that some Nintendo managers are looking at Animal Crossing statistics, thinking, “How should we erase all game statistics?”

ttfp saylow (player tag)

Now playing: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Batman: The Telltale Series

GC: Ultimately, the number of coconuts collected or something like that will end.

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Reverse psychology

Given Nintendo’s preference for doing the opposite of what everyone would expect, I’m increasingly worried about the confidence with which people assume that Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be included in this collection of alterations or alterations, which so far have only been discussed include Super Marios 64, Sunshine and Galaxy 1.

Therefore, to restore the balance and remove the temptation for Nintendo to do something completely unexpected, I will go further and predict that Galaxy 2 will be skipped in the said package. Perhaps they will see more profit from a separate download when people like the series, instead of wasting extra resources on inclusion, which probably won’t increase the sales of the original collection.

In any case, I do not enjoy publishing this forecast, but I do so in the hope that it will somehow deter Big N from the usual strategy of following a less imagined path. Now it’s written that someone thought about it, so just … don’t go there, Ninty. The concert is over, so it would be a bigger surprise to do what I said no.

That’s how it works! Probably?

Dynamite Headdy

I am currently reading: Reverse psychology for dummies

GC: This forecast doesn’t make sense, so considering it’s Nintendo, there’s a 50/50 chance that it will. Although let’s see if the original rumor is true.

Inboxes also received

I played Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic on my Xbox 360 console. They look amazing. 1 and 2 are on sale in the store for just over £ 3 each. Highly Recommended.

Gasget

I wonder if we’ll see a Good Job review from you on Nintendo Switch. I saw good things in it in terms of reviews, but for games I’m not sure I trust your opinion the most. Keep up the great work in these hard times.

Lord Crump

GC: Thanks, we hope, but between the fact that it will happen quite unexpectedly and the embargo in Final Fantasy 7 will be earlier than we expect, our review schedules are a bit of a mess at the moment.

Hot topic this week

The question to the inbox this weekend was suggested by reader Tenhunter, who asks which retro video game would you recommend to a modern player as something that would please her today? Especially since so many people are stuck at home and there is nothing new to play.

Assuming retro means anything from the PlayStation 2 era back (including PC games up to 2006), which ones do you think are the best, and why? What games have aged well and which, even if they are considered classics, do you think it is difficult to appreciate them now for someone who did not play them the first time?

Have you played many retro games during the blockade and do you often get out regularly when you are stressed or bored?

E-mail your comments to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Small print

New inbox updates appear every morning on a business day, with special inboxes on top for the weekend. The letters of readers are used substantively and can be edited in terms of length.

You can also submit your own reader function at any time from 500 to 600 words, which, if used, will be displayed in the next available weekend machine.

You can also leave your comment below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Weekend hot topic, part 1: What will be the next big Switch games?

MORE: Weekend hot topic, part 2: What will be the next big Switch games?

MORE: Games Inbox: Lockdown favorite video games, the price of remastering Modern Warfare 2 and Animal Crossing