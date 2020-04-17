Games Inbox: Would you pay 500 GBP for PS5?

How much would you like to pay for PS5? (photo: Sony)

Friday’s inbox is happy that Crysis is gaining another chance for fame because the reader is terrified of his terraforming powers in Animal Crossing.

To participate in discussions, send an email to gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Maximum cash

At the time of release, PlayStation 4 cost $ 399.99 and cost £ 349.99. This means that the most optimistic price of PlayStation 5 in the UK is £ 449.99 if this Bloomberg report is accurate. Sorry it’s too much. Especially since modern exchange rates mean that it would probably be closer to £ 500 (thanks to Brexit!).

There’s no way I’m paying for a new console. Regardless of how badly most games run and how you probably won’t see anything decent for about two years. I can’t believe that I think so too, especially considering the problem of blocking people who are skeptical and tired of sitting at home.

That said, I still think they should release it this year. I’m sure there are plenty of great fans who will pay everything to get it as early as possible, and the sooner it comes out, the sooner we will go through the boring release period and start working on good games. If I can’t afford it for two years, I bet I won’t miss anything except for a hole in my wallet.

Kendo

Unexplored plans

So if Sony does not change its plans for PlayStation 5 because of the coronavirus, does it mean that they always intended to release an expensive console with limited shares this year? I don’t want to ask a stupid question, but … why?

I think the answer is probably that they knew Xbox X was coming and though they didn’t really want it this year? It seems to make sense, except for the reasons why they are so delayed in creating the console because they first announced the next generation of plans.

As others have noted, the coronavirus epidemic has recently been helping to hide many really bad decisions. By omitting them, this has nothing to do with what is happening with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and Nintendo has already fallen in love long before the blockade begins. The only thing that happened was a few games delayed by a month or two – much shorter than those we received at the beginning of the year for … reasons.

Sometimes, I would like Apple or someone to come in with their own console and be much better organized and professional. And then basically it happened with Google and it was a complete disaster. It seems to me that running a video game business is more difficult than it seems. Although I got a spreadsheet and a calendar and I still think I could do a better job. Day 1: release several games at regular intervals instead of all on the same day …

Candy Sergeant

GTA 6.1

With GTA 6 it has almost confirmed that I am strangely unable to imagine what it will be like, and even what I would like it to be. GTA Online has become such a great beast that I don’t really know where they come from. I think it will be a gigantic open world with many cities like San Andreas, and yet it seems to be exactly the opposite of what the latest rumors suggest.

Or maybe they are planning it and at the beginning it will be only one city, then another and another? It really sounds pretty good to me. They may even have smaller updates that add areas between them so that something always happens.

Thanks to this, the game will be constantly in the news, and developers will not be able to use it. I still don’t know what the topic would be because I am interested in seeing any of the cities from previous games again, but if it is released, I like the idea.

Lamet

Send your comments by email to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Third time lucky

I am very happy that Crysis is back, but I doubt that this game will really be a hit. GC rightly notes that he already had the last generation remaster and absolutely no one paid attention to it. I don’t know what it is, but it seems that many people don’t click. I would say it’s a bit bland story and graphic design, but many popular games are just as bad, so I don’t really know.

I have always been surprised that the game has two continuations. To this day, I have never met anyone in the real world who has ever heard of the game, let alone that.

The great thing besides the graphics is that it was open. The stages were not that big, but you were given a lot of freedom in navigating them, and the way you can customize your suit meant that you could play it better if you like, like a tank or a sniper.

Thinking about it, maybe that’s what discourages people: the lack of holding a hand can be daunting for some. They certainly got rid of it in later games, so they had to think it was a problem. It’s a pity, but maybe this time there will be more luck.

Klobb

Absolute power

It finally happened, K.K. came to the game, the credits rolled and finally I unlocked the ability to terraform my island. And … I’m terrified. I am not an artist and now I am completely overwhelmed by the possibilities that I have at my disposal. I actually had this skill for three days, but I haven’t done anything like digging a single cliff or digging a small fish pond.

There are too many ways I could go with my new power. Every one of my ideas causes anxiety – will I leave enough trees and flowers for bugs? What happens if I spend hours creating my paradise to unlock new cool items that no longer match? Will I remember to keep a raised lake for this damn fish? For now, my poor paradise on the island remains uncultivated and wild like the day I arrived (except that it now has a flush toilet on the beach). Did other readers suffer similarly?

Ooccoo_Jr

Power off button

I just wanted to add my consent to the Chaosphere616 comments about the DualSense controller. I have both joint hypermobility syndrome and fibromyalgia, which means I can’t even tolerate controller vibration.

So all this talk about tactile feedback making games more engaging, etc. It’s a great no-no to me! I just hope it’s optional, such as disabling DualShock vibration on PlayStation 3 and 4.

LastYearsModel

GC: What you do not want is that they behave the same as with a light bar and do not let you turn it off completely.

Sale of goods

I just go into this topic. I don’t know if this was mentioned before, but I think a big part of the reason Sony delayed The Last of Us Part 2 is that everyone should not download the game on the first day.

I expect they have thousands of boxes containing statues, brochures, t-shirts and all kinds of other tattoos that they will never move if everyone buys them digitally and does not go to the store.

Soon

GC: This is definitely a factor. Collector’s editions are also very profitable.

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

No explanation

So dual screen … Switch. I don’t understand, assuming the rumors are true (the information seems correct, the question is whether this is still something that Nintendo plans to do) I just can’t imagine how it will work and what it does.

DS and 3DS had two screens because only the bottom one was a touch screen, so it was often covered by a hand and a second screen was needed to see everything well. But very few Switch games use a touch screen, even if it would be useful, and I can’t think of any where it would be the only control system.

So will Nintendo suddenly release a wave of touch screen games? This seems very unlikely, especially since they would immediately stop playing when the console is docked.

None of this makes any sense to me and I can’t even guess what’s going on. Another thing maybe is that it is a flip-flop design and they just want a larger screen, so it would look like these fold-out phones. I don’t see it though. This technology is unbelievable and expensive, which is what Nintendo is trying to avoid.

Well, maybe someday (month? Year?) We will soon get the right Nintendo Direct console and we will explain everything.

danse

GC: We also can’t think of any obvious explanation, but it almost increases the likelihood that Nintendo will try it.

Inboxes also received

After playing WWE 2K20, I think it takes more than a year off to be good. This last game was terrible and actually gave me the right to live. This and the last cuts in reality.

Honny

I will be 83 years old when Amazon Engine releases PC Engine Mini! I hope I will continue reading GC …

John and Family

We hope that by this time we will not have a blockade (photo: Amazon)

Hot topic this week

The question on the inbox from this weekend was suggested by the reader Cranston, who asks in which game you would like to see a major conversion in the style of Final Fantasy 7?

Although they were once very rare, remakes have become more and more visible in recent years thanks to Resident Evil and Final Fantasy, but what games would you like to see in the same way? Remember that these would be full revisions, not regular revisions that may have little to do with the original gameplay.

What would you change in history and graphics and what elements would be exactly the same as before? Are there any games you don’t want to watch in the new version, or are they all fair?

Send your comments by email to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Small print

New inbox updates appear every morning on a business day, with special inboxes on top for the weekend. The letters of readers are used substantively and can be edited in terms of length.

You can also submit your own reader function at any time from 500 to 600 words, which, if used, will be displayed in the next available weekend machine.

You can also leave your comment below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Games Inbox: The Last Of Us Part 2 Grimness, Fallout 76: Wastelands and Scorpion’s Revenge

MORE: Games Inbox: the best company in the Nintendo gaming industry, Animal Crossing expansion card and restarting Quake

MORE: Games Inbox: escapism blocking video games, worries related to converting Resident Evil 4 and Persona 5 to PC

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and write to us at gamecentral@metro.co.uk

You can find more stories like this on our games page.