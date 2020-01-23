Gamez buzzer beater leads Fresno State women to 8-0 conference start

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team (15-4, MW 8-0) continues to win. The Bulldogs have apparently won in every way.

From consecutive overtime games to a dominant 30-point win, Aly Gamez has added a striking drummer to his long list of wins.

“Yes, we’re 8-0, but to be honest, that really doesn’t mean anything,” said the goalkeeper after the 55-54 win over Colorado State. “We want to win. We want to win the conference. We want to win the tournament. We want to go to the NCAA. We have an overview and we all know it.”

Almost halfway through their Mountain West slate, FS sits at the top of the conference and will now head to the preseason pick to win the conference, Boise State (14-6, MW 6-2).

“I don’t feel the pressure at all,” said sixth-grade head coach Jaime White as he made his way to Idaho. “They lost and we didn’t. You have something special, and I think if we can do everything at the same time, I think we will have a good game there.”

Boise State’s kickoff is scheduled for Saturday 1/25 at noon and can be broadcast live on the Mountain West network.

