Gaming at CES: a huge opportunity we missed

Last week I attended my third CES in a row. And, as you might imagine, I saw most of the latest innovative new technology: connected devices, unusual roboticism and breathtaking cars I will never be able to afford. However, this year in particular, I was looking around the huge landscape thinking one thing: Where’s all my tech gaming? Well, I also thought about where the food stadium was, but this is an article once again.

Okay, let’s be fair here: there was another gaming presence this year. AtGames showed off the incredible Legends Ultimate arcade cabinet. The Arcade booth had mini arcades and mini arcade cabinets with classics like Street Fighter II and Pac-Man. Arcade1Up showed off their … giant arcade cupboards. Do you see where I’m going with this?

Don’t get me wrong, I like a good arcade experience. I am the proud owner of many mini cabinets and retro consoles. Very proud, some would say. However, I also found it odd that most of the gaming-related devices seen at this huge event were arcade related.

Now, there was other hardware that made an appearance at CES 2020. Xiaomi showed Black Shark 2 Pro, a mobile phone and a game console, Alienware introduced the original Concept UFO (think a tablet meets a Nintendo switch) focus on the Junglecat controller, essentially turning Android into a Switch. These reveal, along with PC showcases associated with other companies, that they seem to completely deny the continued popularity of the console game and, in turn, the importance of the major gaming companies.

Obviously, E3 is the big gateway to big gaming announcements. However, we have seen in recent years that big companies like Sony and Nintendo have opted to miss the biggest gambling event. So … why not beat some of the more casual gamers with a showcase at CES? Given how lucrative the gaming industry is, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo wouldn’t be terribly out of place in a show with impressions from Samsung, Amazon and Google. (Before correcting my comments, I know that Microsoft and Sony were on the show, but didn’t focus on their gaming products).

And that’s just the big guys. What about freelance developers who want to get some traction but don’t want to get lost in the huge sea of ​​games at IndieCade at E3? The next Bendy and the ink machine or the Untitled Goose game may be buried in a game-focused event, but it will have much more freedom in a CES show.

Having attended CES and E3, I see the unique opportunities a gaming company could have at any event. CES unites enthusiastic technologists across the spectrum, many of which could be turned into consoles after a simple demonstration. On the other hand, E3, while full of scope, offers many gaming companies the chance to do their best. Is it so out there to see Nintendo’s appearance at CES 2021? At present, yes. But hey, they’ve done crazier things before. Remember the electric glove?

Gaming article at CES: A Huge Missing Opportunity by Anthony Elio first appeared on Innovation & Tech Today.