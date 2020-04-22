Gaming inbox: what is the best exclusive Sony PS4?

Horizon Zero Dawn – too formal? (photo: Sony)

The middle inbox discovers what virtual reality looked like in the 90s in Tomorrow’s World when one reader discovers Journey.

Popular formula

I really liked the Sony formula exclusive to this gen. I roughly think that this formula means an adventure action from the perspective of a third person who riffs the maps of the world of Naughty Dog and Ubisoft. God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Spider-Man Marvel entertained me a lot, but they haven’t arrived at Days Gone yet. But I agree with the criticism that many of the elements that make up their whole are medium and the games are larger than the sum of their parts.

The main Horizon story was really good and exciting, and the robot battles with dinosaurs were like hell. But the fight is not so refined, and the update was quite standard. The world was beautiful to watch, but tiles with boring, uninspired side quests and a barrage of collector’s items. God Of War did better with more polished battles and side quests, but they were still below any high level in the industry. The element improving the RPG was mess, the diversity of the enemy, and bosses were a great weakness. Spider-Man imitated the swaying movement as Spider-Man, but was probably the most general of all Sony formula games.

Horizon Zero Dawn is probably the first of these games that got a sequel and I will want to see evolution. All these games had great story campaigns, but the world and mechanics were average to good, but never outstanding. I think it would be nice if they had interaction at the Zelda: Breath Of The Wild level and side quests at the CD Projekt Red level. It’s difficult to ask a lot, but Sony formula games have a slightly higher level for me.

Simundo

New future

RE: Remake Final Fantasy 7. Personally, I think it was worth the wait. No, this is not the whole game, but I knew it because it was widely reported years ago, although it did not stop people complaining about it. No, it’s not exactly like the original, but it’s a rework, so I didn’t expect it to be. But yes, it’s a nice game. I don’t think Square Enix ever liked everyone, but they updated it with a few important nods to the original. I am glad that it was not completely turn-based, and in my opinion the combat system is brilliant.

The end excites me because they now have free governments in different directions, although I hope they remember the original story. Death is of course a big topic and it may change, but I hope it won’t. It was such a big part of the story and it would be a shame to change it.

I liked the game and I’m trying it now platinum, but work on the Union bothers you!

chris

Sounds familiar

I wonder if you or your glorious readers could help me remember the game I’ve played since waaay in the mid-90s on PlayStation 1. You played a male or female policeman sent to explore a property full of zombies and other monsters.

He had a kind of camera from the perspective of a third person, but with a solid background, if I remember correctly. I also remember boss fights with a big snake, or maybe at some point a giant spider and shark. I am sorry if this is not much to do but I hope someone knows that. Your health!

Fiddlesticks

GC: We would say maybe Dr. Hauzer, but it was only in 3DO?

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITYbOgcOc-s (/ embed)

Two hours later…

This is the end of the journey. It was an ephemeral but very charming experience. The game reminded me very much of the celebration of movement, discovery, nonverbal communication and company.

Platforming / physical movements are so tactile and graceful that makes simple movement joyful. Design levels and environments are diverse, effective and fun to navigate. Music, art and photos effortlessly achieve the desired effect, and the concept of the shared world is perfectly implemented.

Now I understand why this unique game was the choice of many players for the 2012 game and its gen. There is a bold, beautifully beautiful, ethereal atmosphere and minimalist design, like Ico and Shadow Of The Colussus, it’s a breath of fresh air.

It is a journey full of secrets and meanings that will occupy my mind for many years.

Galvanized player

Applying brakes

So yes, it looks like my Switch has become a brick so far and I will have to send it for repair. Thanks for the information. Yes, connection problems appear to be similar to the common problem that affected early Switches. Although I have never heard of the fact that the console does not load, so it happened with mine. I was 18 months old, which means I have no guarantee. (Although I’m sure the EU has some consumer rights for products that last for two years?)

In any case, it couldn’t have been worse, just as I could invest in real-time games, which is stuck at home. Oh well, I need to dust my Wii U and finish games I never finished. First of all, Mario Kart 8 – my God, 200 cm3 cups are hard! You must use the brake to put it anywhere. Yes, Mario Kart has a brake button! So if someone wants to race online, just send me an invitation.

SteJFin (NN ID)

Future of the past

I saw this movie on YouTube VR in the 90s on Tomorrow’s World. I had one of them in the local arcade in the 1990s. The only problem when I used it was that I didn’t know how to put on the headset correctly because it was loose on my little head, and in this movie from Tomorrow’s World it shows how to put it on. Another problem was that I had to sit on the edge of the seat in the VR machines, because someone left chips and a packet of chips on the seat, and also spilled a drink!

I played World War I biplane for around £ 1 or £ 2! I chose only one because it is rubbish for the above reasons. I did not have Internet at that time to know how to use it and there were no participants who would show you how to do it. I now have PlayStation VR, which is much better, and I played Astro Bot, Moss and Batman: Arkham VR, which are very good.

I’m going to play VR while forcing me to social isolation, so I can leave the apartment without leaving it if you know what I mean. I’d like to see what PSVR 2 introduces to PlayStation 5.

Andrew J.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2CYLlSn1gA (/ embed)

Digital board

RE: James. Many board games now have applications and there are many websites with recommendations if you have an online search. My favorites to play with friends are Ticket To Ride, Through the Ages, Castles Of Burgundy, Isle Of Skye, Patchwork and Lords Of Waterdeep.

Most applications include tutorials if you are unfamiliar with the game, and YouTube channels such as Watch it Played and Jon Gets Games contain tutorials for most of these games.

drlowdon

Here you will find information about every previous inbox

Perfect timing

This is great reading about how successful the transition of animals was: New Horizons and I think he is well deserved.

It exceeded all my expectations and I like it a lot, more than I thought that where I don’t play only for relaxation, I think about what I will do, even when I’m not playing.

Music, graphics, artistic style, sound effects are fantastic and combined together create a beautiful, charming and funny atmosphere. I’m really looking forward to the update and it’s great that it’s free.

It seems to me that it could even be the game of the year at the end of 2020, when I hope everything has returned to normal. We look back at the blockade and how Animal Crossing was the perfect game that appeared in the perfect time.

In Nintendo games there is only something that no one else can match or play. I started playing Splatoon 2 again, which still seems so fresh and different; I will receive the Octo extension soon.

I’m also looking forward to the Super Mario Maker 2 update and I’m still playing Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, even though I bought it as a premiere in 2017.

For me, this blockade would be much harder without Nintendo.

wasimr34

Inboxes also received

Will you be reviewing XCOM: Chimera Squad this week? I hope to release the console this year. The announcement was certainly a surprise but appreciated. Keep up the great work.

Eyetunes

GC: Yes chancellor. However, we could not say which day.

Couriers Of Darkness is the funniest name of a serious game I’ve ever heard. Does this word mean something different in America or something?

Croby

GC: The developer is Austrian, so maybe a translation.

