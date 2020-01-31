Gang Starr, Redman & Method Man

On November 1st, Gang Starr released his first album in more than 16 years. DJ Premier has carefully edited some previously unpublished vocals from Guru. In the fall, Heads received two singles before One Of The Best Yet, the album that was later included in the Ambrosia For Heads list “Best Of” 19. The first single, “Family And Loyalty,” showed J. Cole in a way that spanned generations and demonstrated the effects of Gang Starr. The second preview, “Bad Name”, was the proven Guru and Premier formula that was updated for 2020. The song later became a video with Guru’s son Keith Casim paying tribute to his late father.

Heads now get the official remix with Redman and Method Man. As always, Red ’n’ Meth’ brings energy from above to the track. Then, after Gifted Unlimited Rhymes Universal, drop the appropriate verses. DJ Premier adds scratches to his fiery beat and juggles with Edo G’s mahogany vocal. Preemo put together “Sayin’ Something “almost 20 years ago, the song that gave the Gang Starr song its title.

While Guru calls out the killed rappers Biggie and Tupac in the original, it is noteworthy that the Redman big ups Gang Starr partner (and DITC member) Big L are not that carefree. “Reggie Noble also condemns the lip sync rapper stage shows and celebrates the board games of the MCs of the nineties. In his final verse, Method Man acknowledges the guru. “Thank God if Guru was still here / Many of you crazy people don’t have a real career,” Iron Lung begins before telling the wrong gangsters that they hadn’t made it in the early 1990s.

Previously, Preemo produced “Rap Phenomenon”, a posthumous biggie track that was released on Born Again. Premier also released Limp Bizkit’s “N 2 Gether Now” with meth. The Wu-Tang clan MC also sat with Gang Starr in the studio for “The Militia Part II”, but reportedly never ended his session after a break as D&D studios. Rakim later became a member of WC and Guru’s vocals on the second of four volumes of the song.

New music from Gang Starr and Method Man is currently on the official Ambrosia For Heads playlist. Earlier this month, Redman released a three-pack of new songs. “Slap Da Sh * t Outcha” was recently released as a video. Mr. Mef is currently preparing for a joint album with 25-year-old partner Streetlife. They teamed up with Havoc for the video single “Squad Up”.

