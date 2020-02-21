[gang-sweep-in-delano,-mcfarland-nets-12-arrests]

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 / 06: 03 PM PST / Up to date: Feb 20, 2020 / 06: 03 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple agencies participated in a sweep of suspected gang associates in the Delano and McFarland spots Thursday early morning resulting in 12 arrests, Delano law enforcement reported.

Delano officials say its officers and officers from McFarland, Bakersfield, Arvin, Ridgecrest law enforcement departments and Kern County sheriff’s deputies and probation officers participated in the raid at close to 7 a.m.

The 12 arrests bundled a few 16 12 months olds for probation violations and on a warrant.

Delano law enforcement explained the following people today were arrested:

Rosalva Espinoza, 30, probation violation

Victor Marquez, 37, several warrants

Humberto Jimenez Ceja, 40, probation violation

Jesse Orozco, 24, warrants

Ricardo Serrano, 19, felony warrant

Jose Duran, 29, probation violation

Pablo Martinez, 34, probation violation

Yvette Velasquez, 25, probation violation

In a assertion, Delano Law enforcement Chief Robert Nevarez claimed if people suspect any legal exercise, they ought to notify nearby authorities.

Delano police can be contacted at 661-721-3377 or anonymously at 661-721-3369.