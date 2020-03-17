Gangrepe prisoner from 2012 says he was not in Delhi on the day of the crime, seeking detention on execution – delhi news

Three days before the scheduled hanging, one of the convicts in the 2012 gangrap case filed a petition in a Delhi court claiming he was not in the national capital on the day of the crime.

The petition was moved by Mukesh Singh’s lawyer ML Sharma seeking delay in execution scheduled for 5.30am on March 20.

That comes a day after three of the four convicts approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay of their death sentence. The application before the ICJ was filed by Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Mukesh Singh’s plea seeking the reinstatement of all his remedies that had been misled by previous lawyers.

The complaint filed by ML Sharma MP sought a CBI investigation into the alleged “criminal conspiracy” and “fraud” alleged by the Center, the Delhi government and MP Vrinda Grover, who is amicus curiae in the case.

On March 5, the trial court issued new warrants – the fourth in that case – for March 20.

These men were convicted of rape and aggravated assault on a 23-year-old paramedic woman on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was taken for better treatment.

While one of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in prison, the juvenile accused was released from custody after completing his term.

