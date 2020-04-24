Gangs Of London is based on a video game – that’s how it was

Nz. Game fans when they find each other (subtitles: Sky UK)

Sky’s latest drama, Gangs Of London, has already attracted an audience, but did you know it’s an adaptation of the old PSP game?

You may have heard at least the name Gangs Of London recently. This is because it looks like it’s the latest TV drama that will conquer an obsessive audience, and the first episode was on Sky Atlantic.

He receives rave reviews that have been described as contemporary Peaky Blinders, and even features Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole.

But there was one detail that was relatively unnoticed, which is why we are talking about a television program in the games section: it is based on a video game.

What is Gangs Of London?

First of all, what exactly is Gangs Of London about? Short answer: it’s about gangs. In London.

Long answer: the most powerful crime boss in London was murdered and no one knows who did it. The boss’s son, Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), is taking action to take over his organization and find out who killed his father.

Gareth Evans, director of the Indonesian thriller The Raid, along with Matt Flannery (who also worked on The Raid), is a creative mind starring Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials).

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2O27vZR0mE (/ embed)

If you have never heard of the game of the same name, we do not blame you. Most game adaptations usually have house names or long-running series, such as Sonic The Hedgehog or World Of Warcraft.

Meanwhile, Gangs Of London was a much smaller title developed and released by Sony for their equally small and barely remembered PlayStation Portable (PSP).

In the game, you join one of five gangs and take on various missions, such as kidnapping rivals or winning a street race.

It was not exactly a success and it has only 52 points in Metacritic, and reviews from average to terrible.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2iqvZupgds (/ embed)

But although Gangs Of London is so vague that you may be more familiar with The Getaway, which was a side effect.

Sony hopes this series will be its own competitor to Grand Theft Auto, but has never achieved a similar level of critical and commercial success. There was one continuation and Gangs Of London, but the plans for the fourth game were silently canceled.

However, most of the employees of the first game, including its director, were more successful thanks to Rockstar L.A. Noire. Recently, Sony has also attempted to revive London’s crime drama using VR Blood & Truth, which some of the first creators of The Getaway made.

So why was it adapted to television?

They intended to incorporate hints of screen buttons into battle scenes, but decided it would be really stupid (Photo: Sky)

Isn’t that a million pound question? Gareth Evans mentioned that the project began when he secured Sony’s video game rights, and the original plan was to transform it into a movie franchise.

The show has numerous factions of different nationalities, which Evans really wanted to do, and this is similar to the concept of the game for each gang with a different ethnic origin.

“The project came to me initially because we obtained the rights to a video game and wanted to make a movie franchise out of it. One of the things I love about London is that you can get on any street and hear 10, 15 different languages ​​used at the same time, “he told Sky News.

“It’s really unique and a very interesting feature of the city. I felt that if we were to make a film franchise, we would have two-thirds of our duration focused only on our main characters, and then only a third remained to explore the side characters that populate this world. “

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9udxOh8Yh0 (/ embed)

“It wasn’t enough. I felt we were not doing justice to the countless diverse cultures and ethnic groups that make up the city, “adds Evans.

“So I rejected it, saying it should be a TV show because you can afford to go away and detour for 10 to 15 minutes, spend time with other characters and get to know them in more detail.”

It can be said, however, that Gangs Of London is based only on loose counterparts of video games, because it is also influenced by real events; Evans and Matt Flannery conduct research with former secret officers and criminal journalists.

Why was this not mentioned in the interviews / promotional materials?

“PSP was an underrated gem and far outperformed DS, you uneducated fool!” (Credits: Sky UK)

It’s a bit strange that there is hardly any mention of the original game, especially since IP belongs to Sony.

But Sony doesn’t seem to have any part in the production.

It is assumed that with the TV series so distant from the game, with its own original cast and storyline, it might as well be considered something of its own, not a mere adaptation.

More: games



Although, when Peaky Blinders gets a link to a video game, Gangs Of London can get one that effectively replaces the original?

A game based on a game-based television program … there are not many, right?

Gangs Of London is broadcast on Sky Atlantic and is available for broadcast on NOW television.

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5grBn96ckyo (/ embed)

