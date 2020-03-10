Ganja worth more than Rs 20 lakh seized from a truck loaded with tea in Bengal – News in India

Police in Murshidabad district, West Bengal seized 400 kilograms of cannabis or ganja worth more than 20 lakh, which was smuggled from Assam to a truck loaded with tea leaves, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the largest ganja seizure in the county since January 1st

The smugglers hid the ganja in tea bags

This year, 605 kilos have been seized in Murshidabad

The truck driver was arrested, police said. However, the smugglers accompanying the truck in the SUV fled when police intercepted the vehicle Monday night.

“Nabagram police officers were informed that a huge shipment of ganja had been brought to the country. Around midnight, they intercepted a cargo truck near the intersection for Suki on NH 34. Ganja was hidden in tea packages, ”said AS Yadav, Murshidabad Police Superintendent.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the ganja was manufactured in Nagaland and loaded into a container somewhere in Guwahati, Assam. We have arrested Bhopal Singh, 33, a driver coming from Rajasthan,” Yadav said.

Police officers involved in the raid said this was the biggest threat of persecution in the district since Jan. 1. The shipment is aimed at a man operating in the Kandi police station area of ​​the district, they added.

“The driver went to Assam to unload the shipment. He was coming back with the tea dust he needed to take to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, ”said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

“Some people in Murshidabad lured the driver with Rs 60,000 and persuaded him to throw the ganja on the way back. He was promised another Rs 40,000 after delivery,” the official added.

To mislead the police, the smugglers hid the ganja in tea bags.

“We were informed that a woman and two men are the main characters. They followed the truck in the SUV, but fled when they intercepted the truck. They left the SUV next to the NH-34, ”said one official on condition of anonymity.

“This year, we caught a 605 kilogram ganja in Murshidabad. Also, we seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin and 36 thousand Yaba tablets, “Yadav said.

