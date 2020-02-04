Gannon Stauch: Search intensifies to find an 11 year old boy missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Search has intensified to find an 11-year-old boy in Colorado, missing for more than a week.

The FBI is helping several agencies and volunteers find Gannon Stauch.

“I beg, I beg, if someone has lead, put yourself in my situation,” said his mother, Landen Hiott.

She begged everyone to stay alert because Gannon needs special medicine.

His mother-in-law, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, was the last to see him on January 27 when he left to walk to a friend’s house.

She said her family has received death threats since the boy’s disappearance.

“I have taken care of Gannon for the past two years in our home. I would never, never, never hurt this child,” said Stauch.

Authorities on Monday evening searched a new area about 16 kilometers from where the boy disappeared, but heavy snow made it difficult to try.

ABC News contributed to this report.

