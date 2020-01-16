Jan. 16 (UPI) – Clothing retailer Gap announced Thursday that it no longer plans to outsource its Old Navy brand to a separate company.

Robert Fisher, interim president and CEO of Gap, cited the cost of the separation and poor performance of the businesses as reasons for the decision.

“While the separation goals continue to be relevant, our board of directors concluded that the cost and complexity of splitting into two companies combined with weaker business development limited our ability to create reasonable separation values,” he said.

Gap announced plans to split Old Navy into its own listed company in March and to group its other brands – Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix, and Hill City – into NewCo, the other company’s placeholder name, for Any Company Can optimize its cost structure by focusing on its specific business needs.

“The work we did to prepare the pin has highlighted operational inefficiencies and potential for improvement,” Fishier said Thursday. “We have learned a lot and intend to operate Gap Inc. more strictly and transformatively to strengthen our growth brands Old Navy and Athleta and to adequately focus on the profitability of Banana Republic and Gap.”