Gap wants to redefine the CMO role when Alegra O’Hare leaves after eleven months

Alegra O’Hare, Gap’s Chief Marketing Officer, left the company in less than a year. The exit coincides with the decision of the brand to redefine the role.

A company spokesman confirmed the departure with the words: “We thank her for her time with the brand and wish her all the best.

“Looking ahead, we’re going to redefine the role of chief marketing officer.”

O’Hare came from Adidas last February. It was commissioned to launch a multi-lane celebration for the 50th anniversary and at the same time to build a life raft for the brand.

Gap had announced plans to close a number of stores after the sister brands Banana Republic and Old Navy were ahead.

In September, O’Hare outlined its plans to “make Gap a cultural brand again” by focusing on and rebuilding a number of key products (jeans, khakis, sweats, t-shirts and classic logo clothing) internal marketing team to become more efficient.

She wanted to shift her focus to digital first marketing, omnichannel retail and planned a “massive” social media transformation. In the creative field, she commissioned Johannes Leonardo to develop the brand platform “It’s Our Denim Now”.

Despite O’Hare’s efforts, the company has failed to sail out of troubled waters.

Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc., stepped down in November after 15 years with the company. In the same week, the company saw a worldwide decline in sales for all three core brands. O’Hare’s flagship fell the most, down 7% year over year.

Last week (January 16), the parent company announced plans to spin off Old Navy as an independent public company.

“Preparations for the spin have shed light on operational inefficiencies and potential for improvement,” said Robert Fisher, interim president and CEO of Gap Inc.

“We have learned a lot and intend to operate Gap Inc more strictly and transformatively to strengthen our growth brands Old Navy and Athleta, and we focus appropriately on the profitability of Banana Republic and Gap.

“Our board is focused on supporting this work and appointing new leaders with the experience to manage a portfolio of retail brands and support our transformation efforts.”

